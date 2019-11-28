Utah zaps pediatric conversion therapy

It is imperative that parents accept their children for who they are. Doing so is best for the kids and best for their parents.
Governor Herbert has directed the state's Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing in concert with the Department of Commerce to propose a rule which defines the practice of conversion therapy on minors unprofessional conduct. The rule is likely to go into effect in early February, 2020.
This does not sit well with other religious conservatives. Over at hate-site LifeSiteNews, Calvin Freiburger writes:
Despite common left-wing insistence that so-called “conversion” therapy is junk science, there are studies and former homosexuals who attest to reparative therapy’s success in improving their lives, and say they want others currently struggling with unwanted same-sex attraction to have access to the same help overcoming it.Obviously this has nothing to do with politics so “left-wing insistence” is fiction. It is the medical science community which asserts that conversion therapy is junk science. The “studies” Freiburger cites is a post by Dr. Michael Brown who cites one study in Linacre, the journal of the Catholic Medical Association. Even that unscholarly journal can identify baloney:
research published to the Journal of the American Medical Association has determined that attempts to change gender identity through some form of conversion therapy create a lifetime of adverse mental health consequences.
The existence of a handful of supposed ex-gays proves absolutely nothing. Conversion therapy is promoted by religious conservatives to justify discrimination against LGBTQ people. These same people have not invested in research because they know what the outcome would be.
Bigots like Mat Staver and Peter Sprigg are determined to convince people without evidence that there is some alchemy that turns gay people straight and transgender people cisgender. It is imperative that parents accept their children for who they are. Doing so is best for the kids and best for them.
