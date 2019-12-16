Another schmuck claims that impeachment is spiritual warfare

|Stephen Strang from a CNN video claiming that Trump was a changed man and the he accepted God. Sure.
The result is a group of self-righteous con artists who avidly support a president who is an immoral sociopath and pathological liar. Aside for his multiple divorces, numerous bankruptcies, thousands of lawsuits used to extort small contractors into settlements, tens of thousands of lies since he has been in office, his love of white supremacists, his serial adultery, his abject racism and intentional manipulation of our equity markets, Trump makes decisions based solely upon his personal financial interests.
Stephen Strang has scrubbed his sites of his 2008 apocalyptic polemic: Life As We Know It Will End If Obama Is Elected. One might disagree with Obama policies and he was not perfect. However, President Obama is a very decent and moral man without so much as a hint of scandal in his personal or professional career. Obama represented us on the world stage with great dignity … and strength. Obama went out of his way to appoint people who disagreed with him. (Trump prefers people who will lick his toes.)
According to Mr. Strang:
It's clear that the impeachment hearings going on in Washington, D.C., are an example of spiritual warfare. The attacks against Trump have the enemy's schemes written all over them. For that reason, I am calling on all Christians across the nation to pray.Pentecostal-to-English: God wants Trump not to be impeached. The Devil is behind efforts to impeach Trump.
The Democrats have been trying to impeach Donald Trump since he was inaugurated—when he hadn't even done anything yet! Their current case rests on two very flimsy accusations: abuse of power and obstruction of justice. The left has tried to find all sorts of crimes against Trump, but each time they bring up a new accusation, it's been found to be untrue.
Stephen Strang knows these things to be true. It is as simplistically childish as the notion of Santa coming down your chimney to deliver gifts to the nice, not naughty. Adherents believe every word of this nonsense (along with divine healing, speaking in tongues and end times fetishism).
The idea that Democrats have been trying to impeach Trump since his ass hit the seat in the Oval Office has a kernel of truth to it. Some critics of Trump called for his impeachment after he terminated James Comey, admitting that he did so to limit the Russia investigation “Russia if you are listening” and the subsequent interference of Russia have not helped Trump's cause.
Were Trump not a sitting president he would have been indicted for obstruction of justice. An insufficiency of evidence that Trump colluded with Russia is meaningless because obstruction of justice frustrates the accumulation of evidence.
However, all of this is irrelevant! Trump was not impeached on any of those grounds or for using the presidency to line his pockets. None of those crimes have made their way into the articles of impeachment. Strang is lying when he says that every accusation has been found to be untrue.
Again, were he not a sitting president he would have been criminally indicted for obstruction. Had Trump not obstructed Mueller's investigation I believe that he would have been found to have cooperated with Russian effort to affect our elections. Meanwhile eight Trump advisors have been convicted of crimes.
I clearly recall all the men and women who were indicted during the Obama era. Actually there was one; General David Petraeus who, by the way, is a Republican.
But God has been Trump's protector:
How can you explain this? I believe there has been a spiritual hedge of protection around this president. In my book God and Donald Trump, I quote Mike Huckabee, who said any other president would have been in a fetal position under his desk with the kind of opposition Trump has received. The left's resistance and attacks have been enough to make anyone else resign under the pressure.God loves immoral sociopaths? The pressure that Trump has been under has been of his own making. Compare that to the severe stress imposed on Obama over his birth certificate. That was a manufactured controversy based, at least in part, on racism. Many of Strang's compatriots on the religious right falsely claimed that Obama was a secret Muslim. And before Obama was even sworn in, Mitch McConnell stated that his job was to deny Obama a second term. That, too, was the racist reaction of a Good Ol' Boy.
Appeal to the children:
But Trump is a fighter. I believe the hedge of protection around him that I mentioned before is a direct result of the countless prayers Christians have offered up for him.How about the countless falsehoods advanced by Fox News? Are they not want personally protects Donald Trump?
Later on:
The problem is that the Democrats are taking anything Trump does that they don't like and calling it either "abuse of power" or "obstruction of justice." Some have said that if he wins re-election, the Democrats will just try to impeach him again.Mueller, a Republican, said that Trump obstructed justice and it was clearly documented. Trump has obstructed the impeachment process. He has refused to comply with lawful subpoenas for documents and he has required his appointees to refuse to testify. Aside from obstruction the president does not have the power to demand that people defy subpoenas. That is abuse of power.
Push the idiotic book again:
In my new book, God, Trump and the 2020 Election, I quote several prophets—going all the way back to Kim Clement in around 2007—who prophesied about God raising up Trump. Clement said God was raising up Trump to be a disrupter. (And he definitely has lived up to that prophetic calling!)Clement never said that. What he said in the same sentence is that Trump would promote (as a “trumpet”), and Bill Gates would financially support, the Church. Clement said nothing about Trump being a “disrupter [sic].” There are no fortune tellers.
Back when Clement declared this word, Trump had not yet emerged on the political scene. And yet Clement prophesied he would win two terms. Because of that, I personally believe Trump will win the 2020 election.Bullshit. Clement never prophesized a first term, let alone a second. There are no prophets.
A familiar refrain:
Christians must speak out and vote. Don't stay at home when your voice is needed. Use your right to vote to take a stand for righteousness and justice. Encourage your Christian friends to vote for biblical principles instead of just listening to what the leftist media tells them.Media that disagrees with Strang is partisan. Media that calls out Trump is “fake news.” Our media reports are based on evidence. Media sometimes voice opinion but clearly distinguishes fact from opinion. Even opinion is based upon underlying facts. If media tilts to the left it is because evidence tilts to the left. Fox News tilts right and distorts the facts, not because of evidence, but because it was founded as a political enterprise and continues to be a political enterprise.
In the final analysis, Stephen Strang believes that his power will diminish in a Democratic presidency. Strang is supporting perhaps the most indecent, corrupt and unfit president in American history for personal gain. That defines hypocrisy.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.