Brian S. Brown creates a victim of the LGBT agenda - Then repeatedly misspells her name

Brown drones on:
Even after the Supreme Court ruling in Obergefell v Hodges imposing gay ‘marriage’ on the nation, a majority of Americans still believe in traditional marriage.That is technically correct. Virtually everyone “believes[s] in traditional marriage.” However, that belief is not to the exclusion of same-sex marriage which an overwhelming “majority of Americans still” support. Of course, the point of all this is the donation button:
In Waco, TX Judge Dianne Hensely has been admonished by the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct that she must officiate same-sex ‘weddings.’ Hensely is a devout Christian who according to media reports maintains that her Christian conscience and beliefs will not allow her to perform same-sex ‘weddings.’ She has declined to participate in gay marriages since at least August 2016, though she performs weddings for opposite sex couples. Other judges in her area also oppose gay ‘marriage’ and their response has been to refuse to perform any weddings to avoid being accused of “discrimination.”First of all, if Brown wants to create a victim-hero then he should spell her name correctly. It is Hensley, not Hensely. I wrote about Hensley on December 4. Turns out that, for three years, she has been turning away gay couples with a pre-printed advisory. It's reminiscent of Kim Davis. Suffice it to say that a public official does not have the right to redefine who qualifies to marry. Doing so frustrates the constitutional rights of gay citizens.
Furthermore no one is asking this idiot justice of the peace to solemnize Christian marriage. A justice of the peace performs civil marriages. As such she should have no religious objections but she is conflating an official duty with approval. We do not seek her approval and we damn sure should not require her approval to exercise a constitutional right. Who the hell does she think she is?
Oy veh:
Judge Hensely believes that she is entitled to a “religious exemption” to marrying same-sex couples, and she is right. … Moreover, the free exercise of religion clause of the first amendment to the US Constitution provides that no law may restrict a person’s exercise of religion. Regardless, LGBT advocates use every lever of power that they can exert to deny people their constitutional right to exercise their religious beliefs when it comes to same-sex ‘marriage.’A public official is not entitled to a license to discriminate. Religious exemptions usually apply to employer-employee matters. In my history I have given several religious exemptions to orthodox Jews. They could leave early on Friday to be home by sundown and they observed an additional 13 holy days.
Brown is not exactly a constitutional scholar. I should program a hotkey corresponding to Reynolds v. United States, 1879. The state cannot interfere with religious belief but can mandate conduct.
In Church of the Lukumi Babalu Aye v. City of Hialeah the Court ruled that a local ordinance prohibiting Santeria animal sacrifice was unconstitutional. That Santeria church was not interfering with the constitutional rights of chickens. There's more to that case and Justice Kennedy wrote the majority decision.
