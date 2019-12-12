Brian S. Brown's other gig hasn't filed its tax returns either

|None of the three organizations that Brian S. Brown is responsible for have filed tax returns as required by law.
International Organization for the Family and World Congress of Families are both assumed names for Howard Center. Whatever you call it, “it” is deemed a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Just to clear up some confusion, filing information is derived from the IRS Business Master File which is updated monthly. I, in turn, have a script that downloads the four files, strips off the header line at the top and then inserts the data into a MySQL database. The Service updated the files on Saturday, December 7 with an update date of December 9.
After posting the story about NOM I noticed an irregularity which I brought to the attention of the IRS. They investigated and issued a new set of files on today, December 12. I was prepared to write an “I fucked up” post if it turned out that NOM had filed their returns. They have not; at least not as of this morning.
Meanwhile, Brown sent out a fundraiser yesterday on behalf of International Organization for the Family titled: Soros' 'unplanned' development. Mr. Brown has invented an adversary. It is true that the foundations that Soros founded provide grants to progressive organizations. Open Society Institute and Foundation to Promote Open Society have combined assets of nearly $15 billion. The two foundations also fund scholarships and a whole host of good works. By the way, they also file their tax returns on time.
Brown's missive has to do with IOF promoting the movie Unplanned in Eastern Europe. I can reasonably assure Mr. Brown that George Soros has not the first clue who he is or that Brown's organization even exists. Claiming to be a victim of George Soros is appealing to some on the right. George Soros has become code for evil Jewish influence and he has become the right-wing bogeyman.
Soros, by the way, invented what we now call a hedge fund. He has donated more than $30 billion to make the world a better place. What has Brian S. Brown ever done?
