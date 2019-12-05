Et tu Hallmark Channel? Et tu?

According to Tré Goins-Phillips at Faithwire:
The chief executive of the Hallmark Channel, known for its treasure trove of wholesome and characteristically cheesy Christmas flicks, said in a recent interview the company is "open" to filming movies with lead characters who are gay.Presumably there is no Mr. Goins married to a Mr. Phillips (Tré Goins-Phillips is a proud graduate of that bastion of critical thinking — Liberty U.). Given the lack of a respectable education, allow me to explain a few things for Mr. Goins-Phillips. The word wholesome, as used, means conducive to moral wellbeing. The presence of LGBTQ people does not make something unwholesome.
Bill Abbott shared the revelation during an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast, when one interviewer said, "I'm gay; where are the same-sex movies? Have you talked about incorporating stories about same-sex couples at Christmas?"
"We're open to really any type of movie of any type of relationship in any space," the CEO said in response.
Then there is the economic logic. Aside from the roughly 5%+ of us who are LGBTQ people, an estimated 40% of our citizenry have a beloved family member who is an LGBTQ person. It is one of the reasons that same-sex marriage has such broad support. Excluding us from presence in any form of media operates to effectively erase us from American society. Tony Perkins and the rest of the lunatic fringe might be content to live as if we do not exist but his ethos is a departure from reality.
There exist families with straight and LGBTQ kids headed by gay couples. There are LGBTQ children in families headed by heterosexual couples. They all deserve the opportunity to see reflections of their lives in films and television.
Mr. Goins-Phillips does not approve.
For some customers, though, the introduction of LGBTQ-friendly storylines — particularly those including lead characters who are gay — would not be acceptable and could present new concerns.Goins-Phillips does not explain why some people of faith might be offended by lead characters who are gay. It's not contagious you know. Nor is the existence of gay people R-rated. It is a fact of life that we exist. We have existed (in about the same percentages) since the beginning of time.
Aware of the friction such a shift might cause, Abbott said during the podcast the Hallmark Channel has differentiated itself from other entertainment brands by consistently producing content that is “relentlessly positive, family-friendly, always appropriate for all members of the family.”
The presence of gay characters has no relevance to whether or not a drama is “relentlessly positive.” The implication that the presence of LGBTQ characters deems the content not to be family-friendly is not only preposterous but downright offensive. Similarly, the presence of LGBTQ characters has no relevance to whether or not the content is appropriate for all members of the family.
The promotion of the idea that content including LGBTQ characters isn't family friendly or appropriate for all family members is an expression of bigotry. Our presence is not threatening to anyone. Anyone who still believes that either sexual orientation or gender identity are choices is a toxic fool, impervious to medical science.
We are everywhere. Your employer. Your co-worker. The cop who gives you a ticket. The chef who cooks your food. Your doctor. Your lawyer. Your accountant. Your mayor. Your professor. Eventually one of us will be your president. Media that does not depict that reality is dishonest.
