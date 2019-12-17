Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Focus on the Family files mysteriously disappear from IRS

"Thrive" unless heads of household happen to be a gay couple
Three years ago the Internal Revenue Service designated Focus on the Family a church which means that the organization is not required to file an annual report with the Service. It should be perfectly obvious that Focus on the Family is not a                   church.

On November 15 I finally got around to a FOIA request relative to the correspondence associated with Focus on the Family's change of status. Admittedly, I should have done this a very long time ago.

Yesterday, Monday, I received a response from the IRS. As you can see they claim that they cannot locate the files. A second letter was included assuring me that Focus is tax exempt and the contributions are tax-deductible unless Focus fails to file a form 990 for three consecutive years.

That is baffling because they are not required to file a form 990 at all. I will follow up today with a copy to Donna Shalala's chief of staff. Contacting them by telephone is a futile endeavor that will consume a great deal of time and will require me to consume a Xanax. Your tax dollars at work.

Related content:



Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)