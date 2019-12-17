Focus on the Family files mysteriously disappear from IRS

|"Thrive" unless heads of household happen to be a gay couple
On November 15 I finally got around to a FOIA request relative to the correspondence associated with Focus on the Family's change of status. Admittedly, I should have done this a very long time ago.
Yesterday, Monday, I received a response from the IRS. As you can see they claim that they cannot locate the files. A second letter was included assuring me that Focus is tax exempt and the contributions are tax-deductible unless Focus fails to file a form 990 for three consecutive years.
That is baffling because they are not required to file a form 990 at all. I will follow up today with a copy to Donna Shalala's chief of staff. Contacting them by telephone is a futile endeavor that will consume a great deal of time and will require me to consume a Xanax. Your tax dollars at work.
