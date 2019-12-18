Gay people have fucked up the newest Star Wars, oh my

Surely a story that spans galaxies and light years and campy dive cantinas must have run in to some, er, marginalized sexualities. Surely space pirates must have accidentally raided a “Wookie Cruise.”It is the intent of some religious conservatives to marginalize gay people. “Marginalized sexualities” is incorrect and judgmental. Marginalized people is the more accurate term. Hays' text- is, er, an exhibition of bigotry.
Many fans on social media had been calling for Disney to flesh out a relationship between two of the sequel trilogy’s male characters, former stormtrooper Finn and resistance pilot Poe Dameron for some time now, touting the steaminess of their bromance as grounds for some onscreen homosexual dabbling. Gross.“Gross?” Nothing is more gross than bigotry and prejudice. Finding a gay relationship gross is predicated on a lack of intellectual curiosity compromising hays' critical thinking abilities. Mr. Hays would never survive in a real job where he might have LGBTQ co-workers or, perhaps, a gay boss. “Gross?” How would he ever cope?
In a recent interview with Variety, the director [George Lucas] told fans, “In the case of the LGBTQ community, it was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they’re being represented in the film.” Oh my gosh, he really cares. About the majority of fans who don’t go to Star Wars to see a whole bunch of LGBTQ propaganda, though, not so much.Apparently confirmation of the fact that gay people actually exist is propaganda. Hays' boss, Mr. Bozell, is intent on propagandizing factually inaccurate characterizations of LGBTQ people due to selective observation of religious dogma.
Though, in his mind, J.J. presumably thinks he’s given us enough liberal pandering via this short scene to say he’s done his due diligence. But clearly he can’t please everyone, not the diehard gays, nor the normal folks who don’t want to see it.Mr. Hays does not express himself very well but he seems to be saying that gay people are not normal. It is a sad commentary on our society that there are still people who cannot accept the scientific fact that variations of sexual orientation are natural variants of human sexuality.
In point of fact, LGBTQ people are underrepresented in film and television. Mr. Hays disapproves. He doesn't want people portrayed as individuals who are lawyers, doctors, executives, explorers, space travellers, whatever who happen to be gay. It might shock Mr. Hays but we are not defined by our sexuality. LGBTQ people are involved in every conceivable human endeavor.
Speaking of space travel, one of our most prominent astronauts, Sally Ride, was a lesbian. She also had a PhD in physics from Stanford. She wrote or co-authored seven children's books on space. Ride was a great intellect who just happened to be gay. Is it really too much to ask for LGBTQ people to be similarly represented in film?
By the way, I have been making a deliberate effort to eliminate the word gays from my vocabulary. Gay is an adjective, not a noun. We are gay people. It is an important distinction.
