Hate groups exploit AIDS to disparage gay people

Butts goes on to write:
A conservative advocacy group says over the last 21 years, "World AIDS Day" has become a tool to promote the homosexual lifestyle, depriving victims of the truth.These people obviously don't hear the words that they utter. It never dawns on them that it is absurd to claim that people are “promoting” a sexual orientation. They compound their logical felony by asserting that a sexual orientation is a “lifestyle.”
Except for "Pride Month" in June, World AIDS Day is the LGBT movement's biggest ideological push on society. And Brian Camenker of Mass Resistance says is also the most dishonest – in a deadly way.
What makes this all the more loony is the fact that Camenker is Jewish and AFA is notoriously anti-Semitic. Discernment and critical thinking are not tools that Mr. Camenker is familiar with.
Nearly 37 million people are estimated to have the disease, and 35 million have died from it. Yet officials use December 1st, World AIDS Day, to sell the idea that homosexual conduct is normal. And the use of condoms is promoted as a way to minimize the chance of contracting the virus that leads to the deadly disease.Uh, most of those people are heterosexual. The data is available form UNAIDS for anyone who wants it. For example, in 2018 there were an estimated 770,000 AIDS-related deaths in adults and children worldwide. 160,000 of those were children under 14. Most children with HIV got it from their mother during pregnancy. That leaves us with 610,000 deaths likely attributable to sexual contact or drug use.
79% of those deaths occurred in sub-Saharan Africa where AIDS is spread through heterosexual contact. More if I include North Africa (which is combined with the Middle East). That is not to say that gay people are not spreading AIDS in North America. They are but not nearly at the rate that heterosexuals spread the disease. Here are some unrebuttable facts:
- World AIDS day does not cause a single person to turn gay. I know. It is ridiculous to have to state that.
- World AIDS day has no relationship to the amount of sexual activity that people engage in.
- When used correctly, condoms have a mere 2% failure rate.
- The use of condoms does reduce the transmission of HIV.
- Promoting the use of condoms saves lives.
- Being gay is not unhealthy. Discrimination, persecution and marginalization are unhealthy for gay people.
"They're somewhat effective, but … somewhat effective isn't good enough for something that'll kill you," Camenker contends. "These drugs are just experimental, and they don't keep you from getting AIDS, and they don't really mitigate the symptoms that much. They do make a lot of money for drug companies, though."I have no idea what drugs Camenker is referring to. Nor do I understand how the profits of drug companies are relevant. Condoms do reduce the transmission of HIV. We need to add PrEP into this discussion. According to the CDC (emphasis added):
Pre-exposure prophylaxis (or PrEP) is when people at risk for HIV take daily medicine to prevent HIV. PrEP can stop HIV from taking hold and spreading throughout your body. When taken daily, PrEP is highly effective for preventing HIV from sex or injection drug use. PrEP is much less effective when it is not taken consistently.Moreover, worldwide (we are discussion World AIDS Day) in 2018, the UN estimated that 1.3 million (perhaps as high as 1.6 million) mothers require antiretrovirals to prevent mother to child transmission. Worldwide in 2018, 160,000 children were newly infected with HIV. That is three times the number of newly infected adults in Western Europe, Central Europe and North America combined.
Studies have shown that PrEP reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by about 99% when taken daily. Among people who inject drugs, PrEP reduces the risk of getting HIV by at least 74% when taken daily.
What are hate group leaders Brian Camenker and Tim Wildmon (AFA) doing about the nearly 200,000 kids each year who contract HIV from their mothers? I will tell you what they are doing about it. Nothing. Where are their international antiretrovirals distribution programs? These are bigots who are more interested in maligning gay people.
The reality is that Camenker and the folks at AFA have no interest in people dying from AIDS. Their interest in AIDS is to exploit the disease as a means of denigrating gay people.
