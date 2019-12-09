In the Works

I ran out of time today, Monday. However, Ryan T. Anderson and Robert P. George have combined for an idiotic post about trans youth. If either would simply make the honest claim that this is about a defense of Church teaching, I would have more respect for them. However, they try to pass off pseudo-intellectual and pseudo-scientific folderol as legitimate intellectual discourse.
Expect the post on Tuesday.
