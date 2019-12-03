No Dr. Brown: In polite society we don't intentionally harm others

|via YouTube
Of course Brown would never use the phrase “transgender people” because to do so would confirm that they exist. Indeed, the whole point of Brown's sophistry is that, according to Genesis 1:27, transgender people cannot possibly exist. Just to prove the point, behold the Brown:
A recent teaching by Southern Baptist leader J. D. Greear underscored some of the challenges facing Christians today when confronted with the question of speaking to trans-identified individuals.“Trans-identified?” As if people raised their hands and volunteered to be objects of ridicule and persecution born of ignorance. Sure.
Brown is just warming up the bigotry:
On the one hand, Pastor Greear clearly emphasizes the aspect of truth. He references solid conservative Christian books addressing transgender issues written by Ryan T. Anderson and Andrew Walker. And he states plainly that genetics determines your gender and that, "All told, when it comes to genetic sex, at the DNA level, there really is just male and female."Mr. Walker is a professional Christian with the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (Southern Baptist Convention). Anderson is a philosopher. Neither of these guys — nor Brown for the matter — are qualified to opine on human sexuality. The above is at odds with medical science. They torture logic by attempting to conform their world to ancient chronicles. This requires them to insist that gender and natal sex are the same thing and this is simply untrue … inaccurate … scientifically false.
The next time Brown is ill he need not visit a physician. Rather, he can rely on those same ancient texts for answers. Brown should determine which demon or demons are causing the condition and then pray:
“Irritable bowel syndrome demon — OUT!”I am quite certain that will work. Although foot fungus might be less responsive. On the other hand Bethel Church in California has testimonies from various people who claim to be healed of various podiatric problems through prayer. Mazel tov.
Just one more quote (his is a lengthy diatribe).
In other words, if I address a biological male as "she," I am not telling the truth. But, Pastor Greear believes, I am being generous in spirit towards this individual. This position is echoed by professor Preston Sprinkle, also cited by Greear, who advocates "pronoun hospitality."The lie, Dr. Brown, is that gender and natal sex are the same thing. It is no less dishonest than insisting that the universe is less than 10,000 years old. Medical science has understood the separate construct of gender for more than 100 years.
What makes this all the more frustrating is that Brown has an earned and respectable PhD. Brown knows the difference. There are many things that Brown accepts as true which conflict with scripture. Presumably Brown is not a geocentrist for example. Why is it that gay people and transgender people are so important to conservative Christians? Brown is literally obsessed with sexual minorities. The subject seems to occupy every waking moment of his existence.
Quoting Matthew 19:
And Pharisees came up to him and tested him by asking, “Is it lawful to divorce one’s wife for any cause?” He answered, “Have you not read that he who created them from the beginning made them male and female, and said, ‘Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh’?A woman may divorce for the following reasons:
1. Her husband [1] has committed adultery with another man’s wife.
2. Her husband has had homosexual sex with a man.
3. Her husband has had sex with an animal.
4. Her husband has had sex with a relative.
5. Her husband no longer wishes to be married to her because of her Christian faith.
If a woman divorces for any other reason and then remarries she is committing adultery. Has Brown ever shared his direct disapproval of a woman who divorced because of irreconcilable differences and then remarried? Does Brown insist on addressing that person as “Miss” because her marriage is illegitimate? Is that not a truth for Dr. Brown?
But the hell with all of that. Let us be guided by common decency. When people misgender a transgender person they are doing violence to that individual. When people misgender a transgender person they are making a choice to be disrespectful of someone who is already vulnerable. What kind of Christian intentionally harms others?
People make many compromises with scripture. Should kindness not prevail over Christian literalism? If Dr. Brown can accept the reality of the “firmament” (not separating the waters above and below) then why can he not accept the scientific reality of gender?
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.