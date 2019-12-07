Saturday, December 7, 2019

NOM has still not filed its 2018 tax returns

Brian S. Brown
Late Friday the Internal Revenue Service updated the Business Master File with a December 9, 2019 (Monday) change date. According to the Service neither NOM entity (National Organization for Marriage or National Organization for Marriage Education Fund) has filed a required annual report via Form 990. The last available filing extension expired on November 15, 2019.

Meanwhile on Friday, Brian S. Brown did find time to author Canadian Gender Insanity Coming Our Way which is a transphobic diatribe attempting to attract donations. It's just more “gender ideology” stupidity in defiance of medical science. It provides a guide to the difference between faith and superstition.

Regardless of one's religious beliefs, there is not much that NOM can do about people with gender dysphoria and those people who are transgender as a means of dealing with gender dysphoria. There is a bright side to all of this. Donating money to NOM might impede people from donating to other anti-LGBTQ groups that might actually do stuff.

We all subsidize nonprofit organizations. The least that we should be able to expect is timely filing of their annual report. Owing to our deficient tax system an organization must fail to file for three consecutive years before they lose their tax-exempt status.

Nevertheless Brown projects holier than thou sanctimony. What happened to that “render unto Caesar” thingie?

