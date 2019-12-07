NOM has still not filed its 2018 tax returns

Meanwhile on Friday, Brian S. Brown did find time to author Canadian Gender Insanity Coming Our Way which is a transphobic diatribe attempting to attract donations. It's just more “gender ideology” stupidity in defiance of medical science. It provides a guide to the difference between faith and superstition.
Regardless of one's religious beliefs, there is not much that NOM can do about people with gender dysphoria and those people who are transgender as a means of dealing with gender dysphoria. There is a bright side to all of this. Donating money to NOM might impede people from donating to other anti-LGBTQ groups that might actually do stuff.
We all subsidize nonprofit organizations. The least that we should be able to expect is timely filing of their annual report. Owing to our deficient tax system an organization must fail to file for three consecutive years before they lose their tax-exempt status.
Nevertheless Brown projects holier than thou sanctimony. What happened to that “render unto Caesar” thingie?
