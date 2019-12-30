Oh good - Psychiatric Advice From a Christian YouTuber With a HS Diploma

Author and speaker Kristen Clark, co-founder of GirlDefined Ministries, says that when we're feeling anxious or depressed, we need to look at the root cause. Upon reflection, Clark realized her dissatisfaction in life after struggling with infertility came from not fully putting her hope in God.No, stupid. If someone feels anxious or depressed and if that condition impairs their quality of life then they should seek out a behavioral health professional. A Christian with a high school diploma offering mental health advice becomes a crackpot per se.
"If we don't get to the root, we're so often just going to be putting Band-Aids on our problems ... but we're not drilling down to, 'OK, I feel this way. I'm reacting this way. I'm thinking this way. So what's going on in my heart? Why am I acting this way?'" Clark says. "And I know with my own journey of infertility that I'm still on, I still don't know what's to come down the road.
Kristen Clark uses social media, YouTube and her Texas-based “ministry” to sell books on Amazon and to garner speaking engagements. Clark and her sister Bethany are the founders of GirlDefined Ministries, Inc. in San Antonio. The 2017 annual report (form 990-EZ) was prepared by a professional preparer who has no clue. The 990 is out of balance and incomplete. Revenue for 2017 was $59 thou and change.
Ms. Clark offers clichéd babble with authority:
"The Lord worked in my heart and just drew me to Himself during that time, and reminded me that I can trust Him with His plan for me; I can trust that He is good," Clark says. "And even though what's happening is so hard and isn't necessarily good, in the sense [that] it's part of the fall, I can trust that God is going to strengthen me and give me peace if I look to Him."Queue the requisite podcast:
An unqualified therapist claiming to be qualified is reckless and even dangerous. People who are severely depressed — particularly when combined with anxiety — are at risk for suicide.
But what the hell? This is fodder for Instagram and YouTube. Maybe a tweet or two.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.