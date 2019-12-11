That does it! Conservative GOPers are going after one of my hobbies.

None of the four people who have signed the letter have expressed any concern over Trump's irrational reductions to food stamps.
|Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) is one of four representatives who think that prosecuting ponography should be a priority.
via YouTube
I can think of many things, including gun violence, that are more important than prosecuting porn. The only thing that Barr would “accomplish” is to move the production and distribution of pornography offshore. What are they going to do then? Prosecute consumers? My VPN costs six bucks a month. The whois record of each IP yields:
There is some uniformity among these Christianists. Vicky Hartzler is a good example. Hartzler strongly opposed same-sex marriage, civil unions, and even domestic partnerships. The smut nanny opposes banning discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. That constitutes government overreach. Hartzler opposes allowing transgender individuals to serve in the military. In fact she strongly disapproves of transgender people.
Apparently “we don't serve your kind here!” is inoffensive but what we do in the privacy of our homes gets them going.
We have allowed a great deal of public policy to offend the Establishment Clause. That is a far greater problem than smut.
What really annoys me, aside from the colossal waste of resources, is the conservative Christian determination to control my conduct because of their religious beliefs. I do not actually watch that much porn but when I do, no one dies. No one is adversely affected in any way whatsoever.
As Eugene Volokh wrote in 2012 in response to the anti-porn plank in the Republican platform:
So we really have three possible outcomes:I have seen estimates that about 40% of Americans have two or more jobs just to make ends meet. In 2017 an estimated 15 million people were food insecure. One in seven children struggle with hunger in the United States. None of the four people who have signed the letter have expressed any apprehension over Trump's irrational reductions to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or food stamps.
- The crackdown on porn is doomed to be utterly ineffective at preventing the supposedly harmful effects of porn on its viewers, and on the viewers’ neighbors.
- The crackdown on porn will be made effective — by implementing a comprehensive government-mandated filtering system run by some administrative agency that constantly monitors the Net and requires private service providers to block any sites that the agency says are obscene.
- The crackdown on porn will turn into a full-fledged War on Smut that will be made effective by prosecuting, imprisoning, and seizing the assets of porn buyers.
These conservative Christians have a serious case of selective worry.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.