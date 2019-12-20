"YouTube is unfair!" - An English comprehension failure

|via Vectorstock.com
LGBTQ Privilege? YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said the company consults with the LBGTQ community to make sure they don’t feel they are being censored. Wouldn’t it be nice if conservatives had such a seemingly favored group?YouTube CEO, Susan Wojcicki, did not say “the company consults with the LBGTQ community.” Alexander Hall has a problem with English comprehension:
She described how she helps ensure better machine learning by consulting a group of LGBTQ creators in order to ensure they are being treated fairly.First of all, there is absolutely nothing in Wojcicki's quote to even suggest that YouTube consults with “a group of LGBTQ creators.” Creator videos is not a group of video creators. To put what she said in context:
“When we make changes how our systems work, every single time we make a change, we measure what is the impact of this change across our ecosystem. And we measure many different factors, but one of the factors is that we measure what was the impact on a set of LGBTQ creator videos.”
We put a huge amount of effort into measuring how our machines learn … to make sure that, if there's a risk, that we're finding it and catching it ahead of time. We also take other precautions just so you know. So when we make changes to how our systems work every single time we make a change we measure what is the impact of this change across our ecosystem and we measure many different factors. One of the factors that we measure is what was the impact on a set of LGBTQ creator videos and we use that as an index …What she is saying is that videos are reviewed through artificial intelligence. They have groups of videos that serve as indices. A group of LGBTQ creator videos is one of those indices. When they make a change to the AI algorithm, YouTube reviews how that change affects various groups of videos. There is no panel of queers making decisions for YouTube.
Mr. Hall has the critical thinking skills of a dill pickle. After noting that YouTube bans hate speech regarding things like race, religion, sexual orientation and so on:
Will YouTube censor liberal channels that appeared to target people on their race? Channels like Buzzfeed and one of its “identity-driven lifestyle brands” As/Is, with 10.7 million subscribers, won millions of views and clicks from videos pitting protected status groups against white people with videos like “24 Questions Black People Have For White People,” “26 Questions Asians Have For White People”, and “If Asians Said The Stuff White People Say,” the last two of which coincidentally appear to feature Yang himself.Because white people are a persecuted minority group? Moreover, it is clear to sane, rational people that these three videos are instructing people how not to display prejudice towards minorities.
How about religion? YouTube censored The Heritage Foundation's video of Pediatrician Dr. Michelle Cretella comparing transgenderism to mental illness, will it take the same approach to videos among the thriving Atheist YouTube community for comparing religion to a mental illness as well? Both groups after all, are merely saying what they believe to be the facts.What Cretella said in that video was:
“See, if you want to cut off a leg or an arm you’re mentally ill, but if you want to cut off healthy breasts or a penis, you’re transgender.”Michelle Cretella is a former pediatrician uttering hate speech as a physician. As a pediatrician she would be at odds with her own professional organization. The “truth” that she knows is the catechism of the Catholic Church in contrast to the resolve of medical science which is based on evidence.
Moreover, the statement was hyperbolic and out of context. Out of context because the subject of the video was transgender children.
Mr. Hall is dramatically wrong when he claims that, if one states what they believe to be true, it is not hate speech. The average Klansman believes that Jews are evil and greedy, bent on world domination. Others believe that gay men are obsessed with raping young boys in order to recruit them into homosexuality. They may believe those things but those things still represent hate speech.
Which brings me to LifeSiteNewsThe very same Alexander Hall reprises his, well … irrationality at LSN. There the title of his polemic is: YouTube CEO explains policy to punish, ban people even if they don’t break the rules. She doesn't “explain” that or anything like that. The titles of both posts (NewsBusters and LifeSiteNews) are bullshit.
The tags at LifeSiteNews provide the notion that these bigots believe that they are victims of persecution:
The post is essentially the same. Hall claims that groups of LGBTQ creator videos equal groups of LGBTQ people. Alexander Hall is not a liar. He is just profoundly stupid.
