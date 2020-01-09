Arizona Legislator Proposes Noxious Anti-Transgender Law

|"Yahooie!"
In a nutshell, the above is called Christian Privilege. In this case it grants an employee of the state the right to disrespect and effectively do violence to a vulnerable transgender child. It seems unlikely that Fillmore has considered the importance of correct pronouns. It seems even less likely that he gives a damn about the damage he proposes to do to children he disapproves of.
1. Require a school superintendent, principal or teacher or another officer or employee of a public school to use a sex or gender pronoun in reference to a student other than the sex or gender pronoun that corresponds to the sex listed on that student's birth certificate.
2. Penalize a school superintendent, principal or teacher or another officer or employee of a public school for refusing to use a sex or gender pronoun in reference to a student other than the sex or gender pronoun that corresponds to the sex listed on that student's birth certificate.
No kid has ever volunteered to have gender dysphoria. Being transgender is not a choice either. Gender-affirmation is the only means known to medical science of mitigating the distress caused by gender dysphoria.
Religion should not be a license to inflict cruelty on others which is precisely what misgendering children does. Someone might be convinced that Genesis 1:27 precludes even the existence of transgender people.
They are entitled to believe anything that they choose but as employees paid by all of the taxpayers school personnel have an obligation to treat students in accord with the best available medical science.
Arizona State Rep. John Fillmore is, by profession, a retailer. He has some strange ideas about LGBTQ people. On his personal website Fillmore writes:
I respect that those in the gay community want to keep me and government out of their bedrooms and I believe we should stay out of them but I would oppose those that want me to glorify their position and move their agenda outside into the community.“Glorify?” Conservative Christians are convinced that LGBTQ people want their approval. It is really very arrogant. It presupposes that their approval is important. LGBTQ people neither seek nor require Mr. Fillmore's approval of our sexuality; nor anyone else's for that matter.
Matters relating to our “bedrooms” are pretty much settled through Lawrence v. Texas (overturning sodomy laws) and Obergefell v. Hodges (overturning bans on same-sex marriage). What LGBTQ people really want is nondiscrimination in housing, employment and service in public accommodations. That happens to be the case in Phoenix and Tucson. The rest of the state: Not so much.
In April, 2019 Arizona State Legislature finally repealed a 1991 HIV law that prohibited AIDS and HIV-related instruction which “promotes a homosexual life-style,” “portrays homosexuality as a positive alternative life-style,” or “suggests that some methods of sex are safe methods of homosexual sex.”
The vote in the Arizona House was 55-5 in favor of repeal. Mr. Fillmore was one of the five nay votes. Presumably the genius actually believes that a sexual orientation he disapproves of is a lifestyle and that sexual orientation is a choice; one that can be influenced by others.
Some might call me a typical East Coast liberal elite for criticizing a Southwesterner. Mr. Fillmore invites such criticism by being a Christian supremacist who, as a state legislator, inflicts his religious beliefs on sexual minorities. So who is the real elitist?
Fillmore is just an ignorant bigot and will be so until he attempts to understand some of his LGBTQ constituents as well as the medical science associated with sexual orientation and gender identity.
