Breitbart + Two Hate Groups = Colossal Stupidity

Surely the world is coming to an end.
Things come slowly to Alabama. American Family Association, an anti-LGBTQ hate group explains:
A proposed LGBTQ-themed charter school is seeking approval to open in Alabama for the coming school year.Of course the blatantly batshit Linda Harvey thinks it is a baaaaad idea! That moron is wed to the notion that sexual orientation and gender identity are a) choices and; b) constitute a “lifestyle.” Her confusion is understandable. Being a fundamentalist Christian incapable of critical thinking and having the intellectual curiosity of fly paper is a deliberate, chosen lifestyle.
According to Breitbart News, the Magic City Acceptance Academy would open in Birmingham and accommodate 250 students, grades 6-12. But [Hate Group Leader] Linda Harvey of Mission America thinks affirming LGBTQ lifestyles is a bad idea.
“It's so sad when adults want to isolate children and fast-track them into harmful, sinful, life-changing, life-destroying behavior,” she laments. “That's what these schools would do.”What I find sad is, … Never mind. Too easy. The biggest “problem” that these kids have to deal with is religious imbeciles like Ms. Harvey. Does she think that gay kids become un-gay or trans kids become un-trans by virtue of attending mainstream schools? Does she believe that making their school environment unsafe is going to change their sexuality? Perhaps she does.
Harvey explains that these schools would promote curricula that indoctrinates children who are dealing with gender and sexual identity problems.
How does Harvey think the curricula changes? Is there a gay physics that is different from all other physics curricula? I will concede that these kids might learn more about the important contributions of LGBTQ people. Are historical facts that Ms. Harvey disapproves of no longer factual? Do those historically accurate facts constitute “indoctrination?”
The truth is that people like Linda Harvey are scared shitless. They cannot be terribly secure with their faith if even the slightest challenge causes them to come unglued.
They are also masters of projection. Which of the following is more likely to “indoctrinate children:” Historically accurate facts or religious dogma based on biblical literalism?
Holy shit! Gay math, bisexual science and transgender Shakespeare.
"Most of the education activists in the LGBTQ community believe that every subject matter needs to include the subject matter of homosexuality, bisexuality, and gender confusion," Harvey observes. "You work it into math, you work it into science, [and] you work it into, of course, literature."Just think. A generation ago, these same nitwits thought that Liberace was just waiting for the right girl to come along.
Breitbart reports the Activist Mommy, Elizabeth Johnston, believes this is an injustice to the children who will graduate unable to cope with the realities of the real world.Who, exactly, lives in a fantasy world?
