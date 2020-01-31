Demons Beware! AFA is Exorcising Evil Spirits.

Well! When it comes to dispensing hate, American Family Association refuses to be upstaged. In all seriousness, drag queens have been part of mainstream culture ever since Tony Curtis and Jack Lemon dressed up as women in the 1959 hit movie Some Like it Hot.
Drag queens now have a special meaning for the culture warriors. They serve as a proxy for denigrating LGBTQ people. The ingredients go into a blender to produce “agenda” goo:
The Sabra Hummus ad features drag queens Kim Chi and Miz Cracker, former contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race. One is snacking on hummus while the other is trying to fit a football helmet over his perfectly teased hair without causing helmet hair. The tagline: “Hair We Go 02.02.20.”The only agenda is to sell hummus with some humor. If that produces “sexual confusion,” the effect is limited to certain religious conservatives. The only people intent on “normalizing [a] lifestyle” are the folks at this hate group who believe that everyone should be a participant in their demonization of people they do not approve of. One wonders just what those conservative Christian parents are teaching their children. Are they passing on the ignorance and prejudice?
Sabra Dipping Company LLC is choosing to push an agenda of sexual confusion instead of promoting its actual product. The PC-inclusive ad blurs the biological distinctions between male and female. Normalizing this lifestyle is contrary to what conservative, Christian parents are teaching their children about God’s design for sexuality.
Just to drive the point home that this is a danger to children — One that is greater than the danger posed by incurious, sanctimonious, judgmental parents:
Thanks Sabra! Now parents have to explain to their confused children!And for good measure:
Please sign our petition to the NFL and FOX requesting Super Bowl LIV be kept suitable for all ages, since children will also be watching the game this Sunday, Feb. 2.
Sign the petition to the NFL and FOX urging the Sabra Hummus drag queen advertisement be canceled and removed from the Super Bowl commercial lineup immediately. Parents are asking the NFL and FOX network to stop approving inappropriate marketing campaigns. 1MM urges this ad be pulled in an effort to keep Super Bowl LIV clean and family-friendly.As far as I know, the NFL has no say in this matter. Furthermore, according to the protocol, ads are submitted to the broadcaster for approval prior to entering into a contract. Most of the advertising time is purchased at the “upfronts;” when potential advertisers meet with the network every June. Given that PepsiCo owns half of Sabra Dips my guess is that they purchased early to secure a first-half airing.
The deals are complex and usually involve commitments to purchase time on other network programming. I seriously doubt that there is any room for disapproval at this point. Realities rarely matter to the religious warriors.
