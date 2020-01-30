Et tu Sesame Street? Et tu?

These folks love to suffer and no misery is better than that which is at the hands of LGBTQ people.BREAKING: Cross-dressing LGBT activist to appear on ‘Sesame Street’
The LGBT activist's 'fierce vibes' are coming to the beloved children's show, according to Sesame Street's official Facebook page.Just part of my daily travel to the lunatic fringe zone via the crap produced by right-wing outlets.
Bert and Ernie may not be a same-sex couple, but the long-running children’s franchise Sesame Street is about to get an infusion of LGBT “vibes” with an upcoming guest appearance by actor and LGBT activist Billy Porter.Maybe Bert and Ernie are secretly married. I confess that I have no clue who Billy Porter is. Nor do I know what Pose is. Apparently it is not an “LGBT ballroom drama.” According to IMDB:
Porter, best known as Pray Tell in the FX’s LGBT ballroom drama Pose and for wearing extravagant dresses, will appear during the 51st season of the beloved children’s show, according to Sesame Street’s official Facebook page.
Pose is set in the world of 1987 and "looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world."
Before embarking on a career as a mainstream pop vocalist, Billy Porter built a substantial reputation as a theatrical singer in Broadway productions such as Grease and Smokey Joe's Cafe. He made his initial impact by placing 'Love Is On The Way' on the soundtrack to the film First Wives' Club, in 1996. His debut album, Untitled, was firmly anchored in traditional R&B territory …In his Pose role Porter presents as masculine. However, he has appeared in gender nonconforming attire (above). He also plays his part in gender-typical attire:
In other words: What the fuck is your problem?In 1959, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon dressed in drag in Some Like it Hot. Would that have precluded them from appearing on a children's show?
It's hard to get more mainstream than Julie Andrews (Maria in The Sound of Music). In 1982 Julie Andrews played Victor/Victoria, “A woman pretending to be a man impersonating a woman.” Did that zap her from The Tooth Fairy in 2010?
It seems that dysfunction has plenty of company. Particularly if people visited the Sesame Street Facebook page at the invitation of other misinforming right wing media.
Comments on the post were largely positive, though some readers expressed concern.None of those comments makes the least bit of sense.
“That is pushing [too] much at little children, it makes no sense, kids have [too] much on their little plates as it is,” one said. “Why add more?”
“Sesame Street is for children. And diversity should be taught at a child appropriate level. A man in a dress is not child appropriate, in fact, it can be confusing,” another argued. “While striving to teach to ‘be yourself’ you're teaching boys who are masculine that it's not ok for them to be masculine.”
“As though our children are not confused enough. What is your agenda?” another asked. “Unbelievable. So disappointing.”
Last year, Porter prefaced President Donald Trump’s annual State of the Union Address with his own “LGBT State of the Union,” during which he claimed “our rights are under threat and the sanctity of identities is in peril.”So just the fact that Porter might be gay creates a danger for children? Call these people bigots and they become unhinged. What then would you call this other than bigotry?
