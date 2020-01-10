FOIA Confirms Misconduct at the IRS in its Oversight of Christian Pressure Groups

Focus on the Family does not qualify to be designated a church . Among the requirements are members who are not members of other churches, ordained ministers selected after completing a course of study, operation of a Sunday school, an organization of ordained ministers and other qualifications. Focus on the Family does not conform to these prerequisites. The self-righteous toads at Focus on the Family knew that they did not qualify. This was a dishonest endeavor. Christian privilege prevails at the Internal Revenue Service . People at the Service — with a wink and a nod — approved this application in spite of obvious deficiencies.

On what basis did Focus on the Family apply?

I have the documents (via a FOIA request). I will get into the specifics of how Focus applied to be designated as a church. First, let me state some important facts: The short answer is that Focus claimed that its routine prayer sessions for staff makes them a church. Readers of this blog know that the Service made a similar designation with which is deemed a church auxiliary. In their application, they that they do not qualify. Someone at the Service is — again — either an idiot or complicit. I am vigorously pursuing both of these. Perhaps, due to my background, I think that this is more important than it really is. Perhaps not.