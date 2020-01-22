Hearing today on South Dakota HB1057

|South Dakota State Rep. Fred Deutsch, DC
According to HB1057:
a medical professional who engages in any of the following practices upon a minor, including an emancipated minor, for the purpose of attempting to change or affirm the minor's perception of the minor's sex, if that perception is inconsistent with the minor's sex, is guilty of a Class 4 felonyThose practices include any surgical or pharmaceutical intervention.
Needless to say, Fred is clueless. More importantly, Fred poses a danger to the very lives of children. I would like to know who he thinks is being served by this legislation.
I sent Rep. Fred a remarkably polite email. What training and experience does a chiropractor possess to replace the official advisories of the American Academy of Pediatrics or the Pediatric Endocrine Society?
