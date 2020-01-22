NOM's Finances

As readers know, I maintain a local database of the IRS' Business Master File which is updated monthly, usually by the seventh of the month. Unfortunately, the last update is from December 12. As of December 12, NOM had not filed its two tax returns. I also checked the index file (separate from the BMF) for November and no returns were received.
I am going to hold off on any analysis until the Business Master File is updated. That could be any day now or they might skip a month (which I have never seen before).
