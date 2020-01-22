Wednesday, January 22, 2020

NOM's Finances

National Organization for Marriage has posted to its website what Brian S. Brown purports to be 2018 annual reports (form 990) filed with the IRS. The NOM tax return is not filled out completely or correctly. I have no way of knowing whether or not these were actually filed with the Service (I have my doubts). These show a significant decrease in revenues.

As readers know, I maintain a local database of the IRS' Business Master File which is updated monthly, usually by the seventh of the month. Unfortunately, the last update is from December 12. As of December 12, NOM had not filed its two tax returns. I also checked the index file (separate from the BMF) for November and no returns were received.

I am going to hold off on any analysis until the Business Master File is updated. That could be any day now or they might skip a month (which I have never seen before).

