So Now We are Taking Hostages

The authors of this diatribe — Len Deo and Shawn Hyland — are associated with both Family Policy Alliance and New Jersey Family Policy Council. This is not the first time that these two dipshits have claimed that LGBTQ people pose a peril to children. According to their latest tantrum:
Let me share with you the story of Kelly from Cape May County [NJ]. Her child was forced to watch a video that elevates same-sex kissing and relationships to normal heterosexual relationships. Kelly contacted the school principal, objecting to the video on the grounds it was not only inappropriate but conflicted with her religious beliefs.The AdCouncil video makes a point that love has no age, religion, race or gender. The interracial relationship also depicted in the video conflicts with the religious beliefs of some people. Some people do not approve of the Jews and Muslims shown as friends in the video.
These idiots, including Mommy Moron are confirming the very reason why this video is important. The very fact that Kelly's child was sufficiently disturbed to relate the video to his or her mother is also telling. Bigotry is a learned behavior. It is not heritable.
Mommy Moron wanted to do what conservative Christians always want to do. Have the right to opt-out their child from instruction that they deem to be controversial (which defeats the purpose of the instruction).
The principle [sic] emailed Kelly back the following:Some day that same child is going to have to work for a living. What will he do when a coworker has a picture of his same-sex wedding on his desk? Go the boss and complain about an insult to religious beliefs? Antisemitism, racism, homophobia, transphobia and Islamophobia are all based, at least in part, on religious beliefs. They are also based on the idea that certain Christians enjoy supremacy over others.
“It is appropriate, and it is in line with the curriculum:
I am sorry, but this is not something that parents can opt their children out of.”
- Discuss topics regarding identity, sexual orientation, and cultural stereotyping
- The values acquired from family, culture, personal experiences, and friends impact all types of relationships
Most Christians disagree with Mommy Moron. Even most of those who are not supportive of the relationships of gay people are, at worst, indifferent. They do not find it necessary to exploit every conceivable opportunity to express their disapproval. Whatever will Mommy Moron do if her child turns out to be gay? Does she think that her religious beliefs are some form of inoculation?
Ah but there is more tragedy:
Let me share with you the story of Joanna from Ocean County. She attended a community forum I spoke at this past Friday night covering the LGBT curriculum. Like the story above, her 7th grade child was forced to watch a cartoon video about two boys who identified as LGBTQ. This student was then required to write an essay on why they should be an ally of the LGBTQ agenda. This assignment was part of a choir class!The 2017 video is exceptionally clever and well executed: “A closeted boy runs the risk of being outed by his own heart after it pops out of his chest to chase down the boy of his dreams.” It makes a very good point. The boy is afraid of the ridicule he might suffer if his sexuality were to become known. Mommy Dummy is part of that problem. She has apparently encouraged that derision which many of us call “bullying.”
Obviously the assignment had nothing to do with supporting the infamous “LGBTQ agenda.” It has been dishonestly presented making it impossible to determine the real subject of the supposedly required essay.
Some rationality is in order. The two whack jobs who wrote this piece for Family Policy Alliance assume that people are firm in their belief that, because of ancient texts of dubious provenance, people are obligated to denigrate LGBTQ people because LGBTQ people make choices that are in conflict with those same ancient texts. Does this not define where faith and superstition part company? It certainly defines scriptural literalism and the problems associated with literalism.
The authors of this stupidity have some difficulty with truth:
Unfortunately, their stories are becoming the norm throughout our state. The radical LGBT agenda is eroding away parental rights and the ability of parents to protect their child in the classroom. This agenda is also eclipsing the religious liberty of families, our most basic and fundamental right as citizens of this country.
- There is nothing “radical” in teaching tolerance. It amounts to teaching kids to be kind to one another.
- Asking kids to be kind does not usurp parental rights. Parents should already be instilling the value of the Golden Rule in their children.
- Children do not require protection in the classroom from anything having to do with diversity tolerance. Must we pretend that Obergefell v. Hodges never happened? Children do need protection from mindless religious fanatics.
- These two are purposely misrepresenting religious liberty and “fundamental rights as citizens.” The Constitution provides a right of Free Exercise. That is not a right of free imposition. Nor is it a license to infringe on the rights of other citizens. In New Jersey that includes a right to be free of discrimination.
Please continue to pray for the students of NJ, the toxic atmosphere of public schools, and the resources for parents who choose to homeschool or send their child to Christian schools.Part of me wishes that these people would all either homeschool their children or send them to Christian schools but that would be unfair to those kids.
