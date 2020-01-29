Steve McConkey Checks In

|World Headquarters of 4 Winds USA in Madison, WI
First the warm-up
"Again, we see sports being used for the radical homosexual movement," states McConkey. "The movement is trying to make drag queens appear normal, just like when they are used at local libraries.McConkey should try Metamucil or Citrucel at bedtime. It would improve his mood. After all, the guy is always talking about this movement or that movement.
Then the batshit
"Genetic studies show that people are not born gay. The ad should talk about the suicide and disease rates surrounding the homosexual community. Those promoting this ad should be held accountable as millions of families will view it."Thank you Professor McConkey for having mangled and misstated the science regarding sexual orientation and genetics. For the record the latest research demonstrates that sexual orientation is not influenced by one gene but the interplay of a number of genes. Gay people, particularly gay adolescents, are at higher risk of suicide due to minority stress syndrome. In the world of minority stress, morons like McConkey are carriers.
As for disease rates, gay people are at higher risk for contracting the AIDS virus. It is imbecilic to suggest that the solution to that problem is for people not to be gay. It's not a choice. You would think that even crazy people like McConkey would get that by now. The solution is to promote safe sex including the use of PrEP with condoms. The worst thing that can be done is to shame gay people into being less likely to be tested.
McConkey is right about one thing. The folks responsible for the commercial that he doesn't like should be accountable, … for the amount of hummus that people consume. Does McConkey think that an ad with drag queens is going to turn people gay?
“Transgender” is an adjective — not a noun
In 2003, McConkey started fighting against the International Olympic Committee for allowing transgenders in the Olympics. He was the only one who stood against this publicly.That quote is McConkey quoting McConkey. I don't know about you but I find that technique very compelling. He means transgender people.
