Tennessee Demonstrates its Collective Anti-LGBTQ Bigotry to the Detriment of Children

First and foremost, Tennessee has done a disservice to children in need of adoptive or foster parents.HB0836/SB1304 targeting LGBTQ people:
Adoption - As introduced, prohibits a private licensed child-placing agency from being required to perform, assist, consent to, refer, or participate in any child placement for foster care or adoption that would violate the agency's written religious or moral convictions. - Amends TCA Title 36, Chapter 1, Part 1.These agencies are doing the work of the state with public funds. It is just common sense (which seems to be in short supply in Tennessee) that children are best served by the largest pool of qualified adoptive and foster parents. The number of agencies available to those parents is irrelevant.
The prime sponsors of this measure (which is unconstitutional per se) are State Senator Paul Rose and State Representative Tim Rudd. Rose made a baffling statement:
This bill does not restrict any rights to place a child with a family, what I would consider a traditional family, mother and father.As I said, this measure deliberately targets LGBTQ people. In this matter our rights are less important than the welfare of children whose best interests are not being served. Republican Governor Bill Lee is expected to sign the bill into law.
