They are Displeased - Yet Again

“The lunatic fringe has many constituencies.”
First, they disrespected the flag. Now, they are disrespecting your family on the Lord's Day.About 100 million people are likely to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday. I doubt that Fox Sports executives are in a frenzy over a handful of religious fanatics who do not approve of a commercial. “Oh, woe is us! What shall we do? What shall we do?”
This year, Fox TV will allow Sabra Hummus to advertise its products using drag queens during the Super Bowl, which should be a family-friendly event.
This is wrong.
Please SIGN this petition which calls on people to pledge to boycott the game.
These dipshits are supposedly unhinged over drag queens because drag queens serve as a substitute for the LGBTQ folks that they disapprove of.
This crowd does not see themselves as bigots because they believe that they are serving their deity. Using the same logic Hezbollah is not a terrorist group. The lunatic fringe has many constituencies.
A conspiracy me thinks
Drag queens are part of a morally and scientifically dangerous ideology, which seeks to confuse young minds as to the reality of human nature and the reality that there are only two sexes, male and female.“Scientifically dangerous?” What the fuck? Get a grip people. RuPaul's Drag Race is in its 12th season. There is no hidden agenda. When I was a kid I watched Milton Berle in drag during what was then called the Family Hour. We all thought it was hilarious. Life is far too short to be eternally pissed off for the glory of your god.
And, allowing drag queens in Super Bowl advertising breaks trust with parents and ruins the game.
Are you aware that many drag queens have other "jobs" in the "adult entertainment industry," and that some are convicted sex offenders?Are you aware that some priests and Christian youth counselors have become convicted sex offenders?
Outing the inevitable conspirators
Do not allow yourself to be used by the LBGT activists who see sport as the final frontier of their conquest to shove their shameful agenda down the throats of everyone, in every area of life, at all times.I realize that these people are incapable of absorbing economic logic. Sabra Dips, based in the United States, is a 50/50 partnership between PepsiCo and Strauss Group. Sabra's ad agency has concluded that most normal people find drag queens amusing.
You should not have to explain to your children why grown men are dressing up as women to sell hummus.
I live a couple of blocks away from the famous Palace Bar. You cannot find a seat for drag brunch. The place is packed with pale, boring, middle-aged, heterosexual couples who make reservations long before they leave their homes in Iowa and Kansas.
The notion that this advertisement is part of a sinister conspiracy orchestrated by queer activists intent on tormenting conservative Christians should be laughable. But these cretins take themselves all too seriously. After all, these superstitious fools are doing their god's work.
The deranged Mr. Schittl (as in take a little schittl) is obsessed with drag queens.
Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this urgent petition, which will be sent to Fox and CC'ed to the NFL.
Yours faithfully,
Scott Schittl and the whole Team at LifeSite
