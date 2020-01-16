Time for a Silly "Ex-Gay" Freedom March

I couldn't care less if people want to claim to be ex-gay or ex-trans because they got religion. I do care when those same people claim that LGBTQ people can choose not to be LGBTQ people by praying to Jesus, Moses, Allah or whatever. Neither sexual orientation nor gender identity are choices. Sexuality is extremely resistant to change. Prayer is far more likely to damage knee cartilage than to ever affect someone's sexual orientation or gender identity.
These idiotic Freedom Marches are probably not going to cause any LGBTQ person to bend their knees in supplication to a deity. However, they do promote the idea that people can choose not to be gay or gender incongruent.
Aside from the usual dipshits like Jeffrey McCall and Luis Ruiz (whose claim to fame is having survived the Pulse Nightclub massacre), the Boston event will include Lou Engle.
Lou Engle is a Christian Dominionist douchebag. A few years ago Engel prayed that 100,000 gays and lesbians would become ex-gays which, he said, would bring about “radical salvations and healings of AIDS.” Engle has called homosexuality a “spirit of lawlessness” Engle is part of the New Apostolic Reformation movement that seeks to make the United States a theocracy; the Christian equivalent of Iran.
Jeffrey McCall claims:
Freedom March is a collection of individuals that once lived the LGBTQ lifestyle but decided to leave that identity according to their convictions.McCall — who has the intellect of cottage cheese — is just parroting Christian bullshit about “lifestyle.”
I founded this event because I wanted these testimonies shared. So many people think there is no chance for their loved ones trapped in these identities, but that's not true. A lot of people have never even heard of these types of testimonies.He, along with others, founded these marches as a way of creating an income for marginally employable individuals with few skills. Would you hire McCall for anything more important than vacuuming the carpet?
I believe those saved out of the LGBTQ lifestyles will spark the next great revival in the United States of America! When people outside of the church and even inside hear these stories it sparks belief in people. It lets the public see there is no one too far gone, and that God is still working miracles!Jesus saves. Moses invests. I'm not sure what Allah does in his spare time. Just how many supposed ex-gays does this moron think there are? The notion that I, perhaps, am “too far gone” is rather comical coming from someone who really is too far gone to ever be a curious, critical thinking, rational human being again.
