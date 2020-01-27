Why is Florida a model for anti-LGBTQ crackpottery?

|(L-R) Florida State Reps Anthony Sabatini and Jason Shoaf
Co-Sponsors of House Bill 1365
via Official Photos
- Both bills would criminalize the gender-affirming care model recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
- Both bills are absent an important part of any legislative measure: Neither provides scientific findings or a statement of legislative intent.
SECTION 1. The Legislature finds and declares all of the following:In all (paragraphs a to o), they devoted nearly 1,400 words to explain both the science and intent of the bill. Explaining the rationale of a bill is an important part of defending legislation if it is challenged in court. Legislation that does not express a coherent rationale probably means the absence of said coherent rationale.
(a) Being lesbian, gay, or bisexual is not a disease, disorder, illness, deficiency, or shortcoming. The major professional associations of mental health practitioners and researchers in the United States have recognized this fact for nearly 40 years.
[…]
(n) California has a compelling interest in protecting the physical and psychological well-being of minors, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth, and in protecting its minors against exposure to serious harms caused by sexual orientation change efforts.
(a) Being lesbian, gay, or bisexual is not a disease, disorder, illness, deficiency, or shortcoming. The major professional associations of mental health practitioners and researchers in the United States have recognized this fact for nearly 40 years.
[…]
(n) California has a compelling interest in protecting the physical and psychological well-being of minors, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth, and in protecting its minors against exposure to serious harms caused by sexual orientation change efforts.
Anthony Sabatini lists as his profession: “Officer, Florida Army National Guard.” Jason Shoaf is a local oil and gas executive. Suffice it to say that neither of these, … fine fellows has done a residency in pediatrics, endocrinology or psychiatry. What provides them with the training and experience to outlaw (for example) the administration of puberty blockers? They are not going to be happy until their ignorance and stupidity kills some kids in distress.
The measure is titled Vulnerable Child Protection Act. Vulnerable? That certainly describes gender incongruent children who are suffering. Those children need protection from crazy people like representatives Anthony Sabatini and Jason Shoaf.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.