4 out of 5 Gender Diverse Youths Want Medical Records to Reflect Preferred Name and Pronouns

According to a research letter published to JAMA Pediatrics
nearly 80% of transgender and nonbinary minors want a note in their electronic medical records (EMR) instructing medical personnel to use their preferred names and pronouns. These are often at odds with legal names.
|Click-to-Enlarge
Of those who did not favor the note in their records, nearly 60% (12% overall) were unsure. A second chart demonstrates a direct correlation of name/pronoun preference notification to degree of outness. Some of the uncertainty might correlate to parental disapproval.
A note of concern is that only 20% of these young people had full parental support. 41% had no support to marginal support.
More research is needed to contrast the level of parental support to time from disclosure. Does support grow or decline over time? It would also be helpful to know how young people disclose their gender identity to parents.
One thing is certain
. Youth expect to be addressed according to their
wishes.
