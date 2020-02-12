$70 Million and Nothing To Show For It

Some of that money has gone — I believe improperly — into the pockets of NOM insiders including Brown, Neil Corkery and John Eastman. NOM was created to oppose marriage equality. They lost. Same-sex marriage is a done deal.
I suspect that Mr. Brown is being compensated — off the books — by foreign sources, possibly Russian oligarchs. After all the tax returns do not show any money disbursed to Brown as salary (nor do those of his other gig at Howard Center). Brown has about a dozen children. Some of those are entering college. Someone, somewhere is paying Brian S. Brown. Add that to the $70 million tab.
Nevertheless, Brown has the balls to keep asking for money with ridiculous pretexts. Tuesday's missive is titled: stop the madness (Brown thinks its cool to stylize his titles without capital letters). And just where will donations go?
This battle over common-sense legislation will be repeated in many other states across American [sic] in the coming year, and we at NOM are determined to do our part to help save kids from aggressive transgender ideology masquerading as "care." Will you help us?What does “our part” mean? Sending out some emails? The legislation he is referring to criminalizes the gender-affirming care model which is the official clinical treatment protocol of the American Academy of Pediatrics and other peer groups.
I suppose that the AAP has a more valid understanding of what constitutes appropriate care for trans youth than does Mr. Brown. Describing legislation banning established medical science as “common sense” is quite simply preposterous.
“[T]ransgender ideology?” Brown is just parroting the nonsense emanating from the Vatican. The pampered prelates at the palace do not approve of transgender people because (and they are quite explicit) the existence of trans folks creates a contradiction with Genesis 1:27.
Genesis was authored around the 7th century BCE (no, it wasn't written by Moses). Just how silly is it to conform 21st century medical care to nearly 3,000 year old texts? Just how dangerous is that? When Genesis was written incantations and attempts at repelling evil spirits had been the most popular form of medicine.
Hell, if it's good for gender dysphoria, let's find ancient biblical guidance for treating cancer. I have acute PTSD. Can I pray away my anxiety disorder? Is there a cure in scripture?
But I have a more salient question. In 2018 NOM paid $133,471 in salaries and benefits. To whom and for what? And why?
NOM-Ed received a tax-deductible contribution in the amount of $275,000. $250,000 of that went back to NOM which is a way of making donations to an ineligible entity tax-deductible. It is blatantly illegal to create that kind of conduit.
I suppose that people will continue to feed this kitten if it curls up and looks cute. Who was stupid enough to fund this failed enterprise with nearly $300 thou?
