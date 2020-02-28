An Apology is Insufficient - Bloomberg Must FIRE His NC Director!

|James "Smuggie" Mitchell
Bloomberg campaign North Carolina director
The LGBTQ Victory Fund has demanded that Mike Bloomberg apologize. That is insufficient. There is no excuse for the Bloomberg campaign having a continuing association with a bigot and James Mitchell has shown himself to be a bigot.
The right thing for Mitchell to do is to apologize himself and then resign from the campaign. Have a little class Smuggie!
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.