Friday, February 28, 2020

An Apology is Insufficient - Bloomberg Must FIRE His NC Director!

James Mitchell
James "Smuggie" Mitchell
Bloomberg campaign North Carolina director
Michael Bloomberg’s North Carolina state director James Mitchell (known as “Smuggie”) referred to Pete Buttigieg first as Pete Butti-Jay. He subsequently referred to the former mayor as Pete Butti-Gay in an appeal to influential North Carolinians. The intent was clear. Mitchell was saying that people should not support Mr. Buttigieg because of his sexual orientation.

The LGBTQ Victory Fund has demanded that Mike Bloomberg apologize. That is insufficient. There is no excuse for the Bloomberg campaign having a continuing association with a bigot and James Mitchell has shown himself to be a bigot.

The right thing for Mitchell to do is to apologize himself and then resign from the campaign. Have a little class Smuggie!

