Anti-Gay Religious Crackpot Causes Turmoil at VA House of Delegates

“Dr. Bob and Rev. Marsha Grant would like to extend a very friendly and sincere welcome.” Circa 2014, Father's Way Church.
At least one Republican complained as well. Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn had had enough and ended the diatribe with the bang of her gavel, going immediately into the Pledge of Allegiance. Of course some of the GOPers accused the speaker of being disrespectful.
Robert M. Grant, of course, gets to define exactly what this biblical principles are. Those ancients texts are ambiguous and reflect the times in which they were written.
Apparently Rev. Dr. Robert M. Grant Jr. did not understand that an opening prayer is supposed to be a brief blessing and is certainly not supposed to be divisive. It has he who was disrespectful.
Rev. Dr. Robert M. Grant Jr. is a phony. His supposed doctorate comes from the unaccredited Life Christian “University” which sports a phony accreditation not recognized by the United States Department of Education. Life Christian has a number of “campuses” which are unlicensed affairs organized by, and operating out of, churches. They are essentially franchises.
I would bet my copy of the Homosexual Agenda™ that the Rev. Dr. Robert M. Grant Jr. has neither a baccalaureate nor master's degree. He's is not terribly smart. Nowhere on his website can the address of the church be found. I had to query my database of the IRS Business Master File to learn that it is in Warrenton, Virginia, population 9,611.
I am going to be a kind homosexual and let them know politely (honestly) that it might be a good idea. I'll need a few minutes first for my snark engine to stop whirring.
