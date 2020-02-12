BREAKING: An important transgender win

Meriwether did what was expected. He retained the services of Alliance Defending Freedom and sued his former employer with a litany of complaints. These included the requisite affront to Meriwether's religious freedom and his right to free speech.
According to Judge Dlott:
The Court concludes that Meriwether failed to state a claim for violation of his rights under the United States Constitution. His speech—the manner by which he addressed a transgender student—was not protected under the First Amendment. Further, he did not plead facts sufficient to state a claim for a violation of his right to free exercise of religion…I actually hope that ADF appeals this decision because then they risk establishing a precedent which will apply throughout the Sixth Circuit which includes most of Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee. It will also be cited in similar cases in other circuits.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.