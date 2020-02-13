Briefly: Dr. John Wells Logan

“Calling gender-affirmation ‘social experimentation’ reveals a layer of anti-LGBTQ bigotry”
In the process of following up on developments I came across this in the Columbus Dispatch:
Dr. John Wells Logan, a pediatrician at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, called gender treatments “social experimentation.”As you can see from the photo, John Wells Logan (as J. Wells Logan) is associated with the Charlotte Lozier Institute, a far right (mostly traditionalist Catholic) organization affiliated with the Susan B. Anthony list and devoted primarily to the repeal of Roe v. Wade. It is decidedly anti-LGBTQ and vigorously opposed marriage equality.
“The problem is these are children,” Logan said. “And they’re being coerced by medical providers who’ve been influenced by the political climate to make decisions that can be life-altering.”
In its fight against reproductive rights, the Charlotte Lozier Institute routinely misrepresents medical science. These are warriors for the faith. Perhaps that is why Dr. Logan feels licensed to lie about the care of transgender youth.
Calling gender-affirmation “social experimentation” reveals a layer of anti-LGBTQ bigotry. That is followed by two outright lies. The first is that children are being coerced into gender-affirming care by physicians. The second is that those same clinicians are making medical recommendations based upon politics.
John Wells Logan is projecting. He seeks to coerce trans youth into a life of misery and distress; suffering for Jesus. Furthermore, it is John Wells Logan who compromises his medical judgment with non-medical influences. Logan is clearly prejudiced by his religious choices.
The good news is that Logan is a neonatologist which means that he does not have the opportunity to inflict his religious views on pre-teens and adolescents. Nevertheless, I would not want any doctor treating any condition if he cannot distinguish between religious dogma and science.
For what seems like the thousandth time: Religion, a belief system, is based on faith. Science, in contrast, is based on evidence. I have contacted Logan's employer, Nationwide Children's Hospital, which hosts a prominent gender development program. Therefore, Dr. Logan is essentially accusing colleagues of malpractice without the necessary training and experience.
