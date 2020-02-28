Dipshit Shitfit Over Gay Cartoon Character Continues

AFA vs. Disney. Which has the positive message? Which has the sinister agenda?
Wildmon's latest missive is titled: Disney Announces First Official LGBTQ Character in Kid's Movie. (Maybe that should be “kids'.”)
Alerting all parents! We need your help to make sure as many people as possible are aware of Disney pushing the LGBTQ agenda on families, particularly children, in the upcoming animated movie Onward, set to hit theaters Friday, March 6.Holy crap! The end is near, indeed! Note the importance of the actor's sexual orientation. Very relevant.
The character of Officer Specter, voiced by openly gay Lena Waithe, is a purple lesbian Cyclops whose dialogue reveals her sexuality.
The most articulate Democratic presidential candidate is probably the gay guy and these schmucks are feigning despair over an animated character that is also a purple unicorn with one eye in the center of its head.
I pause to consider if there is a serious risk of turning children a magenta hue. But I digress.
After many years Wildmon has come to the realization that the use of The Homosexual Agenda™ twirls the Rube-Alert© siren. The mythical to-do list has become the LGBTQ agenda. Adding the “Q” demonstrates Timmy's hipness.
After a link to the requisite petition:
There have been numerous attempts by Disney to indoctrinate children with the LGBTQ agenda discretely and now more overtly. In 2019, Disney proudly admitted to there being a gay couple in the animated children's series Star Wars Resistance.Indoctrinate means to teach a group of people to accept a set of beliefs (a doctrine) uncritically.
Perhaps Disney wants to impart the fact that some people are gay. Perhaps the objective is to teach kids that being gay is not evil. Perhaps it's to float the idea that being different isn't bad.
Those are positive things that have a positive impact on the audience. Vulnerable LGBTQ kids get an ego boost. The straight children learn a thing or two about prejudice.
Contrast that positive message to AFA's endless dispatch of hate. AFA actively encourages children to be prejudiced. For years, AFA has claimed that anti-bullying programs are, themselves, a form of bullying.
In April, AFA will again encourage truancy, urging parents to keep their kids home from school on the annual Day of Silence. Their explanation in the past has been:
Public school students across the country are about to be confronted once again with a yearly event that promotes the homosexual ideology of the Gay Lesbian Straight Education Network.Anti-bullying programs and the Day of Silence would not be necessary if hate groups like American Family Association would stop encouraging children to be unkind to their classmates.
AFA wants children to be angry, hostile, nasty and uncivil towards people that Tim Wildmon disapproves of.
Consider the contrast — Which is the sinister agenda?
|Disney's primary goal is to make money. Whether coincidentally or intentionally, a byproduct of their economic agenda is to teach kids to be nice to one another.
|AFA is also trying to drive revenues. They do so by promoting hate, discord and prejudice. AFA wants children to be unkind.
Onward has already been distributed down the chain. What is the point?
