Monday, February 3, 2020

I Hate Being the Purveyor of Nightmares

Just imagine what would happen if Trump gets to appoint another Supreme Court justice — maybe two. Justices Breyer and Ginsburg are both in their 80s. Thomas is the oldest conservative and he is only 71.

One more religious conservative on the Court could reverse much of the progress that we have made over the last two decades. At the same time, so-called religious liberty could become a blanket license to discriminate.

State requirements to vote (ID) are here. If you need photo ID, now would be a good time to get it. It is easy to do but can be time consuming. Most states have made it easy to request a birth certificate online.

Most people can register to vote online and it only takes about two minutes. There is no reason to procrastinate.

Just do it! Polls are far less relevant than turnout. Furthermore, we have a chance to flip the Senate and bench Mrs. McConnell.

