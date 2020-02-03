I Hate Being the Purveyor of Nightmares

One more religious conservative on the Court could reverse much of the progress that we have made over the last two decades. At the same time, so-called religious liberty could become a blanket license to discriminate.
|Want another four years of this dipshit?
Most people can register to vote online and it only takes about two minutes. There is no reason to procrastinate.
Just do it! Polls are far less relevant than turnout. Furthermore, we have a chance to flip the Senate and bench Mrs. McConnell.
