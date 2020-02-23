Irresponsible and Dangerous Evangelical Prophet and Healer

The most common form of mental illness is depression. About 17 million Americans have had a bout of what is called Major Depressive Disorder or MDD. MDD is characterized by at least two weeks of low mood which prevails in most situations. It is a serious illness that can be life threatening and it requires treatment. Most people who commit suicide have MDD.
Here is what Ms. Dvorak claims will cure people of mental illness:
The greatest cure for mental illness is the Word of God. And I believe much of what the world refers to mental illness is demonic oppression or possession. I also believe that most deliverance will come by renewing the soul (the mind and the emotions) with God's healing Word. The Bible tells us in Isaiah 26:3, "You will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on You, because he trusts in You."I suppose that the idiot is entitled to believe anything she likes. Call me a cynic but she has books to sell. Which prevails? Her belief that evil spirits make us sick or the economic logic of claiming that evil spirits make us sick?
Contagion
If you are unequally yoked with a nonbeliever, whether in marriage, business or friendship, you put your soul (mind and emotions) in jeopardy of transferring of spirits. And that same spirit controlling them enters and inhabits your domain.
It's your fault that you are ill
No matter the unwelcoming situation you have found yourself in, there is hope for deliverance and healing in God's Word. But you have to choose to be free and make quality decisions on a daily basis to get free. If you are standing in proxy for a loved one, you have to fight for the freedom of this person by prayer and fasting and standing on the promises of God.Obviously Steve Strang believes that some people will believe this idiocy. Will either Strang or Dvorak take responsibility for the adverse consequences of terrible advice? I doubt it.
There are two business entities in Arizona that Dvorak is associated with:
The for-profit corporation is Healing and Miracles International, LLC. The nonprofit, Healing and Miracles International Ministries, is not a 501(c)3 federally tax-exempt organizations. The agent of record for both is:
David Dvorak
5633 W. Potter Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
As you might have guessed, the donation page does not indicate that donations are not tax deductible.
