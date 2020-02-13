Lying 101: There Should at Least Be Some Possibility That it is True

“Due to their many fabrications, both of these men have badly singed testicles. Those pants just keep going up in flames.”
According to Brian S. Brown, on behalf of International Organization for the Family, an anti-LGBTQ hate group (emphasis added):
A new bill in Washington State has parents and family advocates very concerned.Would anyone believe that tale?
HB 2184 would establish compulsory, statewide "comprehensive sexual health education." Among other things, children would be taught absurdities like to use the phrase "someone with a vulva" instead of the insensitive and discriminatory terms "girl" and "woman"!
Brown links to a polemic from his Igor*, Joseph Grabowski, titled: HORROR SHOW: “Comprehensive Sexual Health Education” Bill Considered in Washington State. Horror, indeed. Grabowski is another dipshit but slightly more honest than Brian S. Brown (emphasis added):
If passed, sixth graders could be taught to say "person with a vulva" instead of "woman."I suppose that Brown wanted to eliminate all doubt so he shamelessly changed “could” to “would.” Not that Mr. Grabowski is any beacon of honesty. Nowhere in HB2184 (at the link provided by Grabowski) does the word “vulva” appear. I already knew that because the very idea that the term “person with a vulva” would be used was stupidly absurd.
Would anyone believe that version of the tale?
So, to recap: Grabowski wrote that something that could not happen could. Brown then wrote that something that could not happen would. Brown and Grabowski are both oblivious to the absurdity of their claims which they both believe others will accept.
Neither schmuck will be the least bit embarrassed!
Due to their many fabrications, both of these men have badly singed testicles. Those pants just keep going up in flames.
———
