Ohio hires a hate group leader as expert witness in trans civil rights lawsuit

|Dr. Quentin Van Meter claims that there is no valid science to support the existence of transgender people.
That promoter of conversion therapy is Quentin Van Meter, an Atlanta endocrinologist who is president of the American College of Pediatricians which is deemed an anti-LGBTQ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. The real peer organization is the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Never mind that conversion therapy has been thoroughly discredited. Never mind that there is no evidence that conversion therapy is safe and effective. Never mind that recent research out of Harvard Medical School demonstrates that any effort to change someone's gender identity to align with their natal sex creates a lifetime of adverse mental health consequences.
Apparently what the state is arguing is that it shouldn't be compelled to change documents because people can choose not to be transgender by submitting to conversion therapy. Would it not be simpler and less costly to change four birth certificates? They are paying Van Meter $450/hour; $2,400 for a one-day deposition.
Van Meter's deposition is revealing. He claims to have “treated” 15 patients with gender dysphoria. At one point he claims that these patients were “recruited” and then denies that he said that. He referred all of these patients for conversion therapy which he claims isn't conversion therapy.
Van Meter admits that he is neither a psychologist nor a psychiatrist but he seems to be doing a great deal of counseling. He evaluates patients but that is inconsequential because he knows, in advance, that he is going to refer them to conversion therapy.
Van Meter knows in advance that he is not going to treat them according to the clinical guidelines published by the Endocrine Society and the Pediatric Endocrine Society, both of which support the affirmative-care treatment model.
Whoever referred these youths to Van Meter (primary care physicians perhaps) knows that Van Meter is not going to treat them according to the best available medical science. I suppose that the point of this exercise is for Van Meter to talk them out of hormone therapy and puberty blockers.
It is also conceivable that these are parents who cannot accept a trans child and are selecting medical practitioners opposed to affirmative care.
Van Meter reveals that he was a presenter at a Teens 4 Truth event which promoted conversion therapy. Damaging children in order to conform to ancient religious texts is idiotic per se.
Conversion therapy is appealing for some parents. They want a way out of having an LGBTQ child regardless of how damaging that is. Conversion therapy is proven ineffective and toxic.
