Part Liar, Part Idiot and Fully Unhinged

Confused stupidity:
In 2012, Jim Turley, current president of the Boy Scouts of America, was the first member of the executive board to call for inviting boys struggling or identifying as homosexuals to become part of the program. Shortly thereafter, Boy Scouts executives caved to LGBTQ persistent pressure to be "gay affirming" and overhauled the over 100-year-old organization's mission, so as to include anyone endorsing and celebrating a lifestyle sacred Scripture calls moral "impurity," "degrading," "shameful" and "unnatural" (Rom. 1:24-27, NIV).Jim Turley was then presiding over Ernst & Young with nearly 300,000 employees around the world. Turley was joined in the effort to repeal the gay ban by Randall Stephenson, CEO of AT&T. Tomczak is is incapable of uttering “gay Scouts,” “gay boys.” Breaking up his clauses we are left with “boys struggling as homosexuals” or “boys identifying as homosexuals.”Neither make sense.
Then I have to question why Tomczak puts the phrase “gay affirming” in quotes. Indeed, the BSA did not add language to the principles of Scouting. This was subtraction.1 By removing this language, the Scouts accepted gay boys in 2013 and gay adult leaders in 2015.
Then, of course, there is “celebrating” and “endorsing”. Christians are obsessed with the notion that sexual minorities seek their approval. They cannot accept the simple fact that we are not interested.
Nondiscrimination is not predicated on approval. “Celebrating” is dishonest hyperbole that they parrot endlessly. These are neither deep nor original thinkers. “Sacred Scripture” means ancient texts of dubious provenance and translations of translations. Scientology has “sacred scripture.” So do the Moonies.
Pants on fire:It is safe to say that Mr. Tomczak has scorched testicles. The holier-than-thou set lie with such ease. Do they think that no one will notice?
As predicted, once the floodgates opened to openly gay troop leaders and boys wrestling with homosexual urges, multitudes grieved and began departing. Now the lid is off, with 275 abuse claims plus another 1,400 potential claims from across America, and the Scouts' confidential records, known internally as "the perversion files," are being examined. Bankruptcy has now come.The intent is to suggest that accepting gay boys and gay adult leaders led to these claims of abuse. In point of fact, none of these abusers were openly gay and these cases predate the change in policy. A typical abuser would be found in the case of Jerrold Schwartz.
In 2002, Schwartz, a 42-year-old former scoutmaster in New York, admitted abusing a boy in his troop in the 1990s. After being secretly recorded saying he “did something very, very wrong” and apologizing to the boy, Schwartz pleaded guilty to four counts of sodomy and was sent to prison. He was released in 2008. Schwartz was a married man at the time of his arrest with children of his own.
The situation with the Boy Scouts is not dissimilar to what has happened in the Catholic Church. As victims of abuse came forward, that propelled more victims to come forward. Since 2004, 20 Catholic dioceses in the United States have filed for bankruptcy protection.
The John Jay College Report, Causes and Context of Sexual Abuse of Minors by Catholic Priests in the United States, 1950-2010, concluded that homosexuality was not a risk factor. Common to many of the abusers was “emotional congruence to adolescents or difficulty in interrelating with adults.”
Gay men as pedophiles
Since the overwhelming majority of these cases preceded the new "progressive" liberal acceptance of the LGBTQ agenda, what lies ahead with the new "open door" policy? Bowing before the "gay-affirming, all-inclusive, tolerant" golden calf instead of upholding the golden rule—respecting others and their beliefs without compromising un-Scriptural behavior—surfaces inevitable, tragic results.At least he now admits that the abuse occurred prior to the change in policy. What Tomczak is saying is that now the abuse will be even worse due to a nefarious agenda. This dipshit should never refer to the Golden Rule because he is not an adherent to that principle. There is no evidence to support the notion that gay men are pederasts.
Tomczak is expressing the arrogant belief that people cannot be ethical and moral unless they subscribe to his understanding of scripture. Tomczak's views are not universal. Most Christians do not share his opinions and that includes Christian clergy. Larry Tomczak resides at the Lunatic Fringe.
This is highlighted in an earlier paragraph:
This is not bigotry—it is Bible. It may not be politically correct, but it is fidelity to God's design for men and women, marriage and family. For those struggling with and confused by same-sex temptation, God's remedy is available to all and His grace sets those ensnared free!No Larry, it is bigotry born of ignorance and stupidity. Sexual orientation is not a struggle, a confusion or a temptation. Gay people are not shackled to anything in the way that Mr.Tomczak is a slave to those decrepit ancient texts which, on the whole, means whatever people want them to mean. Oh, and Larry, people can pray until their knees fall off and that will not affect their sexual orientation one way or the other.
Our society caters to people who believe that some guy sitting on a cloud with a long silver beard has reign over the cosmos. The majority of those believers in this country also believe that the only means of visiting that old man is through pearly gates after we die but only if we accept the old guy's only son as a savior from the original sin of a woman crafted from the rib of a gentleman who originated from dust.
My crew leaves out the only son and savior stuff. We're still patiently waiting for a Messiah. We are equally as silly.
I have to wonder how much more advanced our civilization would be in the absence of this superstition which consumes a great deal of time and an enormous amount of energy. I have not researched the matter but suspect that national productivity has an inverse relationship to religiosity. The Muslim world doesn't seem to produce many Nobel laureates.
More than an issue of productivity this reliance on religious dogma has produced an environment where religion is used to persecute people who do not follow the rules of the dominant sect and we are always on the verge of catastrophe brought about by people who don't follow those rules. Every natural disaster causes some idiots to claim that gay marriage is to blame because the deity is pissed off.
Getting back to an imaginative Larry Tomczak:
Media coverage of the lawsuits is careful to avoid any connection of pedophilia and homosexuality, but we cannot ignore "the elephant in the room." To this day, I thank God for rescuing me at the age of 12 from a homosexual man who picked me up hitchhiking and offered me money in a seduction attempt, but I prudently jumped out of his car.That is because pedophilia and sexual orientation are not related to each other. That story is probably not true. Were it true, Larry has no way of knowing whether or not his supposedly potential abuser was gay. Jerry Sandusky still has a very loyal wife.
In a study published by the Archives of Sexual Behavior (not a Christian organization or a conservative research group), their research revealed that "86 percent of offenders against males describe themselves as homosexual or bisexual." Likewise, the Family Research Council states unequivocally that "since almost 30% of child sexual abuse is committed by homosexual or bisexual men but less than 3% of American men identify themselves as homosexual or bisexual, we can infer that homosexual or bisexual men are approximately 10 times more likely to molest children than heterosexual men." (See Family Research Council resources.)Family Research Council is a notorious anti-LGBTQ hate group. It has been promoting this unsubstantiated nonsense for many years. Suffice it to say that no one knows what percentage of child sexual abuse is committed by gay people nor how to statistically determine the sexual orientation of child sex abusers. See my earlier paragraph regarding the John Jay Study for the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.
As for that 86%, Tomczak is referring to Erickson et al. (1988). Behavior patterns of child molesters. Archives of Sexual Behavior, 17, 77-86. The authors did not consider that an important factor. It is one sentence in a 15 page article. So much so that they did not bother to explain how that information was obtained since the subjects were never interviewed by the researchers.
The sample was extremely limited in both geography and scope. The study consisted of a review of the medical records of male sex offenders admitted to the Minnesota Security Hospital between 1975 and 1984.
Apparently, 70% of the men abused girls, 26% abused boys, and 4% abused children of both sexes. That, by the way, is where Tony Perkins got his “almost 30%” from. Moreover, the authors did not provide a breakdown of homosexual vs. bisexual offenders.
Larry Tomczak is not interested in the “fine print.” Tomczak is a bigot with an agenda. He is determined to prove that gay men are pedophiles which is simply not the case. Tomczak, convinced that his audience believes that the boys were abused by gay men prattles on:
The Bible warns us of catastrophic consequences that come to those rejecting unchanging truth revealed in the Bible. Rome declined and was destroyed because it failed to heed the counsel Scripture makes clear.Larry needs to read other books. Edward Gibbon's The History Of The Decline And Fall Of The Roman Empire puts much of the blame squarely on Christians. People were less likely to champion the kinds of great works that underpin civic virtue when they are living for a life after death.
When you think about it, the Bible is no more authoritative than the Egyptian Book of the Dead or the Hindu Vedas. Furthermore, there are countless contradictions and ambiguities throughout the Bible. It's hard to take those warnings very seriously. The first warning about the end of days is in Genesis 49:1. For many thousands of years believers have held that the world is coming to an end — soon.
For those dismissing the scriptural "red alert," simply study the catastrophic rates of STDs among homosexuals. Isn't something terribly amiss in America when multitudes celebrate "Pride" events?Gay men are not diseased perverts. Rates for some STDs are elevated for gay men, with less risk for others. It is dependent upon sexual networking and condom use. Being gay is not unhealthy. Unprotected sex is unhealthy. Prejudice and discrimination are extremely unhealthy.
Facts not in evidence
The colossal error made by recent leaders of the Boy Scouts can be remedied, but it will take moral courage against the backlash of LGBTQ proponents.Where is the evidence to support the assertion that the Boy Scouts made an error? Christian disapproval of gay people is not evidence of anything other than their own superstitions and prejudice.
By his own admission the sexual abuse of Scouts predates the decision to allow entry to gay Scouts and gay adult leaders. Tomczak provides no evidence whatsoever that the change in policy is related to sexual abuse. All we get from this misfit is biblical gibberish, speculation and some irrelevant information about STDs.
There is nothing in this mindless anti-gay diatribe to serve as motivation for reinstituting a ban on gay people. Yet, he goes on to write:
Here's the deal: Honoring God; upholding moral purity; avoiding physically, emotionally and mentally harmful homosexuality; …You see, for the conservative Christian crazies there is no such thing as sexual orientation unless they can make an adverse association to gay people. He is claiming that gay sex is harmful with no substantiation whatsoever.
My sexual orientation has no effect on my emotional well being or my mental state. Nor do I have any physical ailments related, in any way, to my sexual orientation. The same is true for the gay people I know.
Larry Tomczak is one of those imbeciles who claims that HIV is his god's punishment for being gay. If there is a god then he or she is responsible for the fact that a small percentage of the population is comprised of gay people.
———
1 The Scouts removed the following language in 2013 and then 2015 affecting membership and adult leaders respectively:
Boy Scouts of America believes that homosexual conduct is inconsistent with the obligations in the Scout Oath and Scout Law to be morally straight and clean in thought, word, and deed. The conduct of youth members must be in compliance with the Scout Oath and Law, and membership in Boy Scouts of America is contingent upon the willingness to accept Scouting's values and beliefs.
Most boys join Scouting when they are 10 or 11 years old. As they continue in the program, all Scouts are expected to take leadership positions. In the unlikely event that an older boy were to hold himself out as homosexual, he would not be able to continue in a youth leadership position.
