Poor Brian - Now he is a half-assed political consultant?

If the Democrats gain control of the White House or Congress (or both), the push to implement the whole sweeping radical LGBT agenda will be swift and furious. In every corner of society, from schools to prisons, the most radical proposals will begin to be forced through the legislature and into the lives of ordinary Americans.The click-me-to-donate graphic suggests influence over legislation, … I think.
NOM is committed to doing our part to stop this from happening — but we need your help.
2020 is a critical year for our nation. We need to get off to a strong start in this first quarter of the year so that we're prepared to proclaim the truth about marriage and family throughout the whole contentious election season. With your help, we'll make sure that the values we share are not overlooked or forced out of the discussion. I know you will stand with us. Please give today.They can proclaim anything that they want. The “truth about marriage” is not based on the Vatican's wishes. Rather, marriage was resolved with the ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges.
Mr. Brown has difficulty separating public policy from religious dogma. Perhaps that is why NOM has never accomplished anything.
