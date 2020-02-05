Teriffic Commercial Featuring LGBTQ Acceptance That You have Never Seen

Walk on through the windAnd why, you ask, do I know about this commercial? I know about this because the religious right has pitched a shit fit over it. LifeSiteNews, an anti-LGBTQ hate group has a petition:
Walk on through the rain
Though your dreams be tossed and blown
Walk on, walk on
With hope in your heart
And you'll never walk alone
Walk on through the rain
Though your dreams be tossed and blown
Walk on, walk on
With hope in your heart
And you'll never walk alone
PETITION: Shocking teen-trans Sprite ad must be pulled immediately!The research is clear. Family support prevents depression, anxiety and self-harm. Being an LGTBQ person is perfectly acceptable. Parents who do not accept their LGBTQ kids do not turn those young people cisgender and heterosexual. They just damage their kids for no rational reason. So what is the point?
…the ad is more about the promotion of transgenderism and homosexuality, for teens, than it is about any commercial product.
…this new campaign is not suggestive; it is, rather, full-on perverse.
…What makes this campaign so bad is that the ad actively attacks the fabric of family life. In less than 2 minutes, it depicts, as acceptable, practices which most families would find decidedly unacceptable.
…The vignettes are all sickeningly objectionable because they mostly show some "straight" family members encouraging other family members in their perversity.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.