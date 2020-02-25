That Agenda Thingie Again

Pixar's Onward features a lesbian police officer voiced by Lena Waithe. She is a purple unicorn named Officer Spector
via Pixar Animation Studios
Parents are being called on to boycott the new Disney movie 'Onward,' the studio's first animated movie with an openly homosexual character.The sure sign that a group is a hate group is the claim that the presence of LGBTQ people creates a danger for children. There seem to be only two explanations:
Pro-family advocates were dismayed to learn that 'Onward' will feature a purple police officer cyclops, voiced by actress Lena Waithe, who talks about her "girlfriend."
Animated movies target children as their main audience. But, children and their parents don't watch Disney animation to be indoctrinated by LGBT activists.
- That the presence of a gay character will turn children gay by suggestion or;
- That the presence of a gay character will make it more difficult to denigrate gay people.
Could they be more offensive?
Disney should remain wholesome for kids. And, parents should show their displeasure with Disney for trying to sexualize their children.In that context wholesome means conducive to, or promoting, moral well-being. Thus they are claiming that gay people are immoral per se. Morality might be best defined by how we treat others. That makes the self-righteous people at LifeSiteNews complete sociopaths.
Furthermore, the presence of gay people does not sexualize something any more than the presence of straight people. Both groups have sex. That's a fact. However, the presence of a gay cartoon character doesn't suggest anything erotic unless you are a bit, … off.
The inevitable appeal to innocence
"It's a relentless onslaught against our children's innocence," said Gualberto Garcia Jones, LifeSite's Director of Advocacy. "And, we parents have got to be just as relentless in rejecting Disney's attempt to sexualize our children. That's why we're calling for a boycott of 'Onward'."Gualberto Garcia Jones needs to grow a brain capable of critical thinking. Presumably Gualberto Garcia Jones is an ultra-orthodox Catholic. Nothing destroys critical thinking and rational reasoning like religious orthodoxy. I hate to break it to Gualberto Garcia Jones but kids know that gay people exist. They may even have friends being raised by a married gay couple.
Children with a decent upbringing are smarter than Gualberto Garcia Jones. The alternative is to groom vicious little bigots who will be just as moronic as their viciously bigoted parents. Apparently, making children bigots preserves their innocence.
This campaign is just an unseemly presentation of homophobia by people who believe that gay people are “objectively disordered” because some Vatican eunuch tells them so.
Disordered are people who judge others by their sexuality because of ancient chronicles of dubious provenance. Gualberto Garcia Jones and the rest of the misfits at LifeSiteNews are very good at one thing. They provide a clear demarcation between faith and superstition.
