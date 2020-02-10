The anti-trans South Dakota bill died in committee

The bill would outlaw the gender-affirming care model recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Endocrine Society. It would make felons of doctors who conform to the recommendations of their professional peer group. Those doctors would become criminals subject to prison time.
The prime sponsor of this measure, Fred Deutsch, is a chiropractor. He should stick to crunching joints because he knows less than zero about pediatric gender dysphoria and how it is treated according to medical science.
Meanwhile, in one of his emails, Brian S. Brown writes:
This common-sense legislation would protect minors from being surgically mutilated or chemically sterilized as part of “gender transition” therapy.The kids need protection from religious nuts like Brian S. Brown. He repeats whatever nonsense the Vatican spews. Brown believes that transgender people do not really exist. They are just confused and can be un-confused. Research says otherwise. Brown believes the eunuchs over the evidence-based science.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.