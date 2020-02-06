The GOP's Standard Bearers

|John McCain and Mitt Romney were the designated leaders of the Republican Party and nominees for president in 2008 and 2012 respectively.
Peter Wehner (of EPPC) has a worthwhile read at The Atlantic titled The Downfall of the Republican Party. “To see men and women who had a positive vision beaten down and broken by Trump is a poignant thing.”
I have a slightly different view in that the person responsible for the corruption of the GOP is more likely to be Mitch McConnell than Trump. He can threaten senators with loss of their committee assignments and has the power to withhold considerable campaign funds. Moreover, McConnell can encourage and support primary challenges as his caucus members come up for reelection.
We all knew that Trump was a dishonest sociopath. As president he has not been responsible for a single selfless act. Only one thing matters to Donald Trump and that is Donald Trump. Mitch McConnell is complicit in the dishonesty by refusing to hold Trump accountable for any of his many misdeeds.
Part 2 of the Mueller report was a catalog of Trump's obstruction of justice which affected Part 1. The fact is that Trump publicly solicited Russian interference in our 2016 election just as he then did with Ukraine. Were it not for McConnell's deliberate obstinacy the House might very well have impeached Trump far earlier than it did. Were Trump not president he would have been indicted.
McConnell's goal is to control the federal courts through the appointment of ideologues as judges. Trump has been more than willing to nominate judges who fit that paradigm. Some of them have been deemed unqualified by the American Bar Association. McConnell does not care as long as they are sufficiently anti-LGBTQ, anti-choice and proponents of unfettered religious “liberty” which is really religious imposition.
Then, of course, McConnell would not allow Obama's nominee to the Supreme Court, Merrick Garland, to even come up for a vote. Instead we got Gorsuch and Kavanaugh once Trump was in office.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.