The Latest in Anti-Gay Conspiracy Theories

“When [conspiracy theories] are based on events that never happened they become a weird synthesis of protoplasm from residents of the lunatic fringe.”
|According to the Washington Post, half of all Americans believe in some conspiracy theory.
C. S. Alvarez, a longtime paralegal, has served various roles with faith-based organizations addressing sustainable solutions to worldwide hunger and offering services for individuals with visual impairments. With a certificate in biblical studies from Moody Bible Institute, Alvarez views the current cultural climate with a scriptural perspective.What a stellar background like that, who could resist? More to the point, according to a press release that Redemption Press or Alvarez paid for (on Christian Newswire):
Is the ongoing global war on terror the greatest risk to national security for the United States of America? Or is the current culture war being waged on US soil an equally perilous threat? Did the 2015 constitutional Marriage Amendment simply open a door that legitimized same-sex marriage, or was it another milestone in a well-conceived plot to radically reorder American society?To answer the rhetorical questions, those of us who wear the magic decoder ring are out to destroy Western civilization. It makes perfect sense that we fought hard for marriage equality only so that we could wreck marriage.
But let's get some facts straight. The legislative history of the federal marriage amendment begins in 2002. On behalf of the now defunct Alliance for Marriage; Robert Bork, Robert P. George and Gerard V. Bradley authored a bill introduced in the House by Rep. Ronnie Shows, a bleached-white Mississippi Democrat. I do not know why three people were required to write the following:
Marriage in the United States shall consist only of the union of a man and a woman. Neither this Constitution or the constitution of any State, nor state or federal law, shall be construed to require that marital status or the legal incidents thereof be conferred upon unmarried couples or groups.The process was repeated numerous times over the years. In 2015 the bill was reintroduced by our friend, Rep. Tim Huelskamp (R-Kansas). The bill never made it out of committee.
Huelskamp, by the way, first introduced the bill in 2013 in response to the ruling of the Supreme Court in United States v. Windsor. Tim gets high marks for persistence. Along the way, he lost all of his committee assignments because he did not play well with other GOPers.
Returning to Ms. Alvarez and her conspiracy theory, her publisher's website provides some much needed context. Ms. Alvares supplies rich details:
When the US Supreme Court enacted the constitutional Marriage Amendment in 2015, it not only opened a door that legitimized same-sex marriage but a door wide enough to transform the very fabric of American society.I realize that it's vanity publishing but you would think — given the willingness of Redemption Press to take money from Alvarez — that they could provide some adult supervision. Conspiracy theories are nutty enough. When they are based on events that never happened they become a weird synthesis of protoplasm from residents of the lunatic fringe.
Oh but they are not quite done:
Citing changing policy statements from once-highly-regarded professional organizations and the writings of homosexual activists, Alvarez reveals the agenda to transform American society's view of the family and to lay the groundwork for attacks on Christians and others who seek to live and do business in accordance with their faith. Shedding light on current events, she demonstrates their connection to one another and to the inevitable outcome. "The endgame of this domestic battle," Alvarez says, "will be centralized state power and the abolition of First Amendment freedoms."Presumably Ms. Alvarez is referring to the notorious Homosexual Agenda.™ My personal homosexual agenda includes a doctor's appointment on Tuesday but I digress. Apparently Ms. Alvarez is unaware of the fact that our Constitution is still in effect.
Furthermore she means abolishment of First Amendment freedoms (abolition is the act of abolishment). That cannot happen without a constitutional amendment being ratified and that process is so terribly tedious.
What are the odds that Alvarez will cite After the Ball. The 1989 book expresses the very essence of The Agenda. I have never been able to find any gay people who have read the damned thing but conservative Christians can recite passages from memory. Albert Mohler has read it.
So to sum this up: In 2015 the Supreme Court enacted a constitutional amendment called the “Marriage Amendment” all on its own. This, in turn, facilitated homosexual tyranny which will lead to the abolishment of the First Amendment, … somehow.
Well done C.S. Alvarez! Maybe you can move on to UFOs and inevitable anal probes by ET.
