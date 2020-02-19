The Latest in Shitfitz - Gay Kiss in Marvel Film

“There are no ‘gay people’ because the combination of adjective followed by a noun recognizes sexual orientation as an inherent aspect of one's humanity rather than behavior.”New Marvel superhero film to feature ‘beautiful,’ ‘moving’ homosexual kiss for LifeSiteNews, an anti-LGBTQ hate group.
I suppose that Mr. Bürger thinks that this will make the people responsible for a display that he disapproves of feel shame:
The next superhero movie made by Marvel, called The Eternals, will feature a kiss between two men.My reaction: So? What's the big deal? PWG (performing while gay) is the new sin:
Actor Haaz Sleiman mentioned that it is important “to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be.” Sleiman, who came to the United States from Lebanon when he was 21, boasted of the kiss between two men: “It’s a beautiful, very moving kiss. Everyone cried on set.”
In addition to playing a homosexual character, Sleiman identifies as a homosexual himself. As LifeSiteNews reported last year, Marvel specifically sought out an actor who is same-sex attracted. In a petition related to the movie, LifeSiteNews demanded, “Let children be children without sexualizing them!”So gay people present a danger to children? When the Southern Poverty Law Center gets around to designating these misfits as a hate group they'll bitch that the designation is baseless. I am shocked — shocked — that their petition from the lunatic fringe was unsuccessful.
You would think that these dipshits would have learned by now that shaming gay people does not cause any gay person to cease being gay. Perhaps they do know that which means that their shaming is meant to be received by adherents in order to stir up bigotry.
Bürger's audience widely believes that diversity is a form of evil, particularly if it applies to the inclusion of LGBTQ people:
In March 2019, Marvel’s production chief, Victoria Alonso, said the world “is ready” for a homosexual superhero.You can hear the audible “tsk, tsk” as the drooling masses read the above.
Alonso emphasized that Marvel, which is owned by Disney, is very dedicated to diversity. “Why wouldn’t we be? Why wouldn’t we be?” she asked, according to Variety.
“I’m so passionate about this, I’ve got to tell you. Our entire success is based on people that are incredibly different. Why wouldn’t we? Why would we only want to be recognized by only one type of person? Our audience is global, is diverse, is inclusive. If we don’t do it that way for them, we will fail.”
Hell on earth:
Earlier this month, observers speculated that Sony might introduce a homosexual Spiderman. A new movie could feature a trio of Spidermen, portrayed by Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, all of whom have played the role before.Perhaps these folks should realize that they are losing ground because of the absence of common decency. They blame political correctness as if standards for civility are another evil. The stridency is reinforced and supported through a code. A separate dogmatic parlance that requires them to refer to gay people as “same-sex attracted.”
“We Got This Covered claims to have heard that Sony is particularly keen on starring Garfield in the movie because they want to portray his version of the hero as bisexual and give him a boyfriend in the film,” LifeSiteNews wrote.
A core belief is that children can be influenced to be gay through positive portrayals of gay people. Is that a belief or a dishonest statement of belief to justify prejudice? Perhaps both.
There are no “gay people” because the combination of adjective followed by a noun recognizes sexual orientation as an aspect of one's humanity rather than behavior.
Shame — the principal lever for religious conformity — can only be credibly when dispensed to affect behavior in contrast to natural human traits. Yet, the adoption of the jargon is a tacit admission of dishonesty. No one in the real world refers to gay people as same-sex attracted or even as homosexuals (pluralizing an adjective to create a noun).
There is a long list of apologies made by Pope John Paul II to people wronged by the Catholic Church. These included Jews, people harmed by the Inquisition, Muslims killed by the Crusades and people burned at the stake during religious wars following the Protestant Reformation. A time will come when the Church will be obliged to apologize for its many misdeeds directed at LGBTQ people.
Redress can begin with acceptance of medical science instead of the make-believe that is conjured up in a dishonest attempt to certify scripture and Church teachings. Which reminds me that the Pope also apologized for Galileo.
