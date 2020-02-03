Monday, February 3, 2020

The SPLC Makes an Impressive Hire

In April, Margaret Huang will become the new president of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Ms. Huang was previously the executive director of Amnesty International of the USA. In 2018 the organization had a budget of nearly $50 million and over 1,000 employees.

Ms. Huang has experience working with Congress and the United Nations. Earlier in her career she was on the staff of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. She has a Master of International Affairs from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University.

Huang is originally from Tennessee which should alleviate the culture shock of moving from New York metro to Montgomery, Alabama. Imagine trying to get a decent bagel in Montgomery. Come to think of it they are hard to come by in Miami Beach.

Related content:



Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)