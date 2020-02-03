The SPLC Makes an Impressive Hire

Ms. Huang has experience working with Congress and the United Nations. Earlier in her career she was on the staff of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. She has a Master of International Affairs from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University.
Huang is originally from Tennessee which should alleviate the culture shock of moving from New York metro to Montgomery, Alabama. Imagine trying to get a decent bagel in Montgomery. Come to think of it they are hard to come by in Miami Beach.
