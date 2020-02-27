Tony Perkins - Dependable Hatemonger

Today, February 27, is Jazz & Friends National Day of School and Community Readings.
It started as just one rogue Wisconsin school, showing its LGBT pride. Now, five years later, it’s a national movement in public schools—and most parents have no idea it’s happening.This is just one of countless reasons that Perkins' group, Family Research Council, is deemed an anti-LGBTQ hate group. Aside from being a hatemonger Mr. Perkins has very selective memory.
Do you want your child to be psychologically manipulated at school Thursday? Most moms and dads would say no.
Jazz and Friends Day has its origins in the rural area of Mount Horeb, Wisconsin. In 2015 a group of loony parents became hysterical when they learned that their elementary school planned on having students read I am Jazz.
A young transgender girl in the school district was being bullied. The school district decided to do what schools do: Educate. Students would learn more about their gender diverse classmate. No one would die.
The wacky parents did what nutty Christian supremacists do. They contacted Mad Mat Staver, leader of Liberty Counsel, a Florida based anti-LGBTQ hate group. Liberty Counsel sent a threatening letter to the school district “Re: Inappropriate discussion of gender confusion and sexuality with primary school students.”
The threats worked. The school cancelled its plans to avoid being sued. Two rational moms became two things: Pissed off and activated. Much to their surprise, they soon realized that their community supported their efforts to thwart the Christianist misfits and their lawyers at Liberty Counsel. The three minute video, below, is worth watching.
The deranged religionists wanted to deny children the right to learn about a classmate who was different.
The lessons that the children learned went well beyond LGBTQ tolerance. They learned that just because someone is different doesn't mean that they are bad.
Tony Perkins is correct. This has become a national event. However, Perkins is full of crap when he claims that learning means being “psychologically manipulated.” Perkins' problem (aside from his personality disorder) is that the existence of transgender people creates a possible conflict with Genesis 1:27:
So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.According to Perkins, according to ancient texts, transgender people cannot possibly exist. Therefore, schools should conform to the old scrolls rather than medical science.
More derangement:
“We want the listeners to know,” Family Research Council’s Meg Kilgannon told me on “Washington Watch,” “This could be happening in your school. Your children could be hearing a book [that is] very disturbing to young children.”
The book “I Am Jazz” is a favorite of transgender activists. It’s based on the real-life story of Jazz, a boy who was convinced that he was born in the wrong body.Actually, the book is favored by educators because it, well, educates. It seems that only religious conservatives claim that transgender people claim that they were born in the wrong body. Ms. Jennings, who is on her way to Harvard next fall, says in the book that she has a boy body and a girl brain.
In other words, she was treating according to the clinical practice guidelines of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Pediatric Endocrine Society. And, yes, Ms. Kilgannon, chromosomes do not change. Transgender people are not stupid. Did you go to Harvard?
“As a child he was injected with hormones to block his normal sexual development, and recently, he had radical surgery to complete his ‘transition’ to another sex,” Kilgannon says. “Which, of course, is impossible.”
If Ms. Kilgannon has a sick child, will she be consistent? Will she first seek guidance from within the ancient chronicles of dubious provenance or will she take her child to see a qualified physician?
Now, LGBT groups are pushing schools to make reading the book an annual event. The day will be used, FRC’s Cathy Ruse says, to promote gender deviance and LGBT politics to vulnerable children.”No. The intent is to promote tolerance of people who are different. That's it. In that context, “vulnerable” means susceptible to emotional harm which presupposes that there is an injury or potential injury.
Knowledge is rarely injurious. Children are naturally curious. Suppressing their curiosity is what is damaging to “vulnerable children.”
“We want all children to be treated with respect and dignity as children of God,” Kilgannon says, adding:It's a familiar pattern. They claim, in some form, that everyone deserves love and then they spout hate as if it is somehow justified by religious dogma.
That’s a basic tenet of the Christian faith, of many faiths, that everyone should be, should have dignity. [But] that doesn’t mean that we need to reinforce these controversial ideas… that are untrue, biologically, and impossible. A boy cannot become a girl. A girl cannot become a boy.
Idaho studied certain religious practices and a panel issued a report a few years ago. In 2013 at least five children there had died unnecessarily because their parents, for religious reasons, had refused medical treatment for them.
People should not have the right to abuse their own children for religious reasons. They sure as hell should not have the right to abuse other people's children because of religious beliefs.
If children have LGBTQ classmates and they are denied the right to receive scientifically accurate information about their peers then those sexual minority children are potentially abused. There are three possibilities for suppressing such information, individually or in combination:
- Scientifically accurate information conflicts with religious dogma.
- Learning about LGBTQ children makes it harder to oppress them.
- Learning about LGBTQ children will cause other children to become gay or transgender.
Ms. Kilgannon drones on:
Everyone should call their child’s school principal and ask, “Are you planning to have this reading in your school?”One of life's lessons is that efforts to suppress truthful information are usually sinister.
