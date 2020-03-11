Blowhard Bill Donohue Uses Bigotry to Complain About Bigotry

Hypocrisy: The holier-than-thou Donohue is a tax cheat as well as a bigot.
|via YouTube
Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on more unprovoked attacks on Catholicism:This issue has absolutely nothing to do with gay people or sexual orientation. Donohue is obsessed with gay people. He is also appealing to stereotype that gay persons are promiscuous.
The coronavirus has nothing to do with homosexuals, so it would never occur to Hollywood script writers to make them the butt of jokes linking promiscuity to the disease. They are too protective of homosexuals to do that. Catholics are different.
As for his gripe (in brief):
Trevor Noah, one of the most vile bigots on television, … [quipped] “it’s going to be hard to take Communion seriously when the priest has to throw wafers into people’s mouths from across the room, the body of Christ—from downtown.”
… David Spade took aim at the Eucharist—bigots always go for the jugular—by joking about priests who put their fingers in the mouths of Catholics at Communion. A panelist asked if a “little boy gave it to him.”
The Onion has a reputation for being a crude publication … It portrayed Pope Francis telling priests to do their part to “stem the spread of this deadly virus by temporarily ceasing all fondling of children in their congregation.”
These three examples from March 9th prove how visceral the strain of anti-Catholicism is in the entertainment world. There are some really sick people working there.
Catholic League is a tax cheat!According to the Internal Revenue Service, as of March 9, 2020, Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights (EIN 23-7279981) has not filed its tax return for 2018. The last extension expired October 15, 2019.
As part of his grievance, Donohue wants people to contact the media. Instead, I suggest that you contact him. Ask him why laws governing exempt organizations do not apply to Catholic League. Ask Blowhard Bill why his organization never filed a tax return for 2016.
We all subsidize tax-exempt entities. In return we expect transparency. Bill Donohue believes that he is special!
