Hate Group Directly Violates the Law

Don's son, Tim, is now president of AFA. Tim isn't exactly Mensa material. Tim's son, Walker: “What's Mensa?”
Some genius at AFA emailed out Walker Wildmon's blog post titled: The Democratic Party: No More Moderates:
After the surprising rise of Senator Bernie Sanders to take an early lead in the Democratic primaries, I began to catch myself calling other Democratic candidates "moderates" compared to the Vermont senator. The reality is there are no moderates left in the Democratic Party.American Family Association is a tax exempt 501(c)3 entity:
Under the Internal Revenue Code, all section 501(c)(3) organizations are absolutely prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office. Contributions to political campaign funds or public statements of position (verbal or written) made on behalf of the organization in favor of or in opposition to any candidate for public office clearly violate the prohibition against political campaign activity. Violating this prohibition may result in denial or revocation of tax-exempt status and the imposition of certain excise taxes.Walker Wildmon's blog post is clearly in opposition to any Democratic candidate for president and any down-ballot candidates. That is a direct violation of the tax code.
My second referral to the Service today.
